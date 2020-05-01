Virtual 50K Challenge — Everything may currently be closed, but that shouldn’t stop you from staying healthy and active. Join Watertown Parks & Recreation for a memorable experience during these unprecedented times by taking on the Virtual 50K Exercise Challenge. Participation is for all ages and a great motivator for kids who may be missing their sports. Run, walk, jog, lift weights, practice your sport individually, and exercise with a fitness video or simply be active at your own pace. “Active” is whatever you define it as, it could be as simple as playing with your kids. Complete 31 miles by May 15. Cost is $18/person. Registration is now being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com so sign up today. Once registered, we will email you a log to keep track of your time/miles.
Adult Softball, Youth Soccer & Baseball Update — Even with the extension of the Safer at Home order, we still hope to have full seasons of adult softball, youth soccer and baseball this summer. We are continuing to work on contingency plans that will give our participants a safe and quality experience. There will be an update as we get closer to the end of Safer at Home order. Deadlines have been extended with late fees waived.
Indoor Pool and Recreational Activities Suspended — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool and recreational programing (including open gym pickleball, archery, ballet and fitness classes) until further notice.
Program Registration — We are still accepting registrations for our recreational programming. You can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Senior Center Programming Activities Canceled — The senior population is more prone to illnesses; therefore, all future activities have been canceled. All Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, and movies) are canceled until further notice.
Playground Equipment — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of our clients, the park playgrounds, fitness pad (Brandenstein Park), and skate park are all closed until further notice.
Park Amenities Update — Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. We are instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one hour time limit per court. Reserve your court time on our RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Brandt/Quirk Tennis Courts and park bathrooms will remain closed.
