Beaver Dam man receives life in prison for killing Illinois prosecutor

JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, of Beaver Dam, to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his ex-wife, Stacia Hollinshead in Beaver Dam.
Hollinshead, an Illinois assistant state’s attorney, was with their 5-year-old daughter visiting Medina Espinosa’s parents when he came to the home in the 300 block of East Third Street and shot Hollinshead 19 times in front of the child.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg told the judge Medina Espinosa was angry with Hollinshead because of the financial strain he faced after their divorce. The result was that Medina Espinosa shot Hollinshead repeatedly in the back, in his mother’s home, in the presence of his young daughter.
At sentencing, Klomberg said “Ulisses Medina Espinosa is a man of terrible character and is ultimately a coward.”
Medina Espinosa claimed mental instability and a perceived need to defend himself at the time of the shooting.
In addition to life in prison without the opportunity for release, Medina Espinosa was ordered not to have contact with the victim’s family. He is also not to have contact with his daughter except at such time she initiates it with approval of her guardian if she is still a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old child told investigators her grandmother was calling police while her dad was still shooting her mom. The child said she came to Beaver Dam to visit her grandparents, then her (quote) “daddy came in and that’s why we have a huge problem here.”
The complaint said the child explained that she was in the kitchen with her grandmother, heard the front door open, saw her dad and they met in the living room where he gave her a bunch of presents. Medina Espinosa then went into the kitchen and shot Hollinshead. The little girl said “it surprised me that daddy was coming. He started shooting my mommy with a gun.
“He kept shooting my mommy,” the child said, “She didn’t die, but I don’t know what happened to her.” She said her dad “was really special to me. He is in jail now.”
According to eyewitness accounts from the suspect’s mother, as documented in the complaint, Hollinshead had arrived at the house less than a half hour before the murder. It was around that time that the suspect had made a surprise visit to the house. The suspect brought several toys for the child and the victim was standing in the kitchen when gun shots rang out … “many, many gunshots.”
Hollinshead was not moving and Medina Espinosa’s mother yelled at her son “What are you doing? What are you doing?” The suspect did not say anything to anyone and just stayed kneeling next to the child until his arrest. She told police that her son has never been violent in his life and repeatedly told police, “This is not my son.”
Several of Hollinshead’s family members spoke at the sentencing. They described her as a hardworking, intelligent, devoted mother who had wanted to be an attorney since she was a child.
According to the criminal complaint, Hollinshead’s sister told police Medina Espinosa has a long history of stalking, manipulation and attempts to control … with the victim once even finding a tracking app on her cell phone. She said her sister would never go to Beaver Dam if she knew her ex-husband would be there out of concerns for her personal safety.
