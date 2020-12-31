Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
Monday at 4:47 a.m. to the 1000 Block of Hill Street for a male.
Monday at 9:58 a.m. to the 100 Block of Stimpson Street for a male.
Monday at 11:28 a.m. to the intersection of North Church and Cady streets for a female.
Monday at 4:41 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
Monday at 8:08 p.m. to the block of North Water Street for a female.
Tuesday at 3:22 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
Tuesday at 8 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
Tuesday at 12:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
Tuesday at 5:29 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
