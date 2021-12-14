Due to the rain and high winds forecasted for Wednesday, Santa House visiting hours will be canceled and rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Santa’s last visiting day in Watertown is Monday, Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

The Santa House is located at Sharp Corner Park, 905 E. Main St. Santa is meeting with children outdoors-only this year. The Santa House is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program.

For more information, call 920-342-3623 or visit watertownmainstreet.org.

