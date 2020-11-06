If a city tree branch falls on a resident’s car, does the city pay for its damages? The answer is no, Watertown Common Council voted earlier this week.
Council members disallowed a claim from Watertown resident Shirley Baumann for nearly $400 in car damages caused by a fallen branch from a city tree.
Baumann’s insurance claim from State Farm Insurance outlined the amount she wanted to recover from the city to pay for the repairs to her 2006 Chrysler Sebring. The repairs included: windshield (mirror button), $147.37; removal and installation, $136.50; cleaning and disinfecting, $25; adhesive, $20; totaling $328.87 without the $18.09 in sales tax added to the amount. Baumann would have to pay a deductible of $250 of the damages, with State Farm paying $96.96.
According to Statewide Services Inc. of Madison, who administers the claims for the League of Municipalities Mutual Insurance, the group also insures the City of Watertown. The company advised the city to deny the claim because an investigation revealed there was no liability on behalf of Watertown.
Statewide Services Inc. reported the city “did not have prior knowledge of any hazard the limb may have presented prior to Aug. 26.”
