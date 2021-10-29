JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has published the recommendation that certain populations who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines can receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine after completing their primary vaccine series.
People are still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their primary series, two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna or one-dose series of Johnson & Johnson. In addition, individuals eligible for a booster dose may receive any brand of vaccine for their booster dose.
Side effects of the booster dose are similar to those experienced after a second dose of vaccine.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. There are no other requirements to receive a J&J booster.
For individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a
booster dose at 6 months or more after their initial series:
• Age 65 years and older;
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings;
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
This list may be subject to updates in the future as additional information and evidence is assessed.
A "booster dose" refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after their initial vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time – also referred to as waning immunity. Evidence suggests that immunity is waning over time for some people who were initially well-protected by the vaccine.
For those people, a booster dose will strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Protection from the initial series of COVID-19 vaccination against severe illness and death remain high.
For additional information about booster doses, additional doses, or help accessing your COVID-19 vaccine record to determine when one may be recommended for a booster, visit the DHS Additional Doses and Booster Doses webpage.
Jefferson County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments must be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275. Visit the JCHD COVID-19 Dashboard, website, and our social media for more information.
At this time, JCHD will only administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine due to ordering and storage constraints, and to reduce waste.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. You can also call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233. For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccination, email vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.