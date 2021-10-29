JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has published the recommendation that certain populations who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines can receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine after completing their primary vaccine series.

People are still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their primary series, two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna or one-dose series of Johnson & Johnson. In addition, individuals eligible for a booster dose may receive any brand of vaccine for their booster dose.

Side effects of the booster dose are similar to those experienced after a second dose of vaccine.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. There are no other requirements to receive a J&J booster.

For individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a

booster dose at 6 months or more after their initial series:

• Age 65 years and older;

• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings;

• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions;

• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

This list may be subject to updates in the future as additional information and evidence is assessed.

A "booster dose" refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after their initial vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time – also referred to as waning immunity. Evidence suggests that immunity is waning over time for some people who were initially well-protected by the vaccine.

For those people, a booster dose will strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Protection from the initial series of COVID-19 vaccination against severe illness and death remain high.

For additional information about booster doses, additional doses, or help accessing your COVID-19 vaccine record to determine when one may be recommended for a booster, visit the DHS Additional Doses and Booster Doses webpage.

Jefferson County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments must be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275. Visit the JCHD COVID-19 Dashboard, website, and our social media for more information.

At this time, JCHD will only administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine due to ordering and storage constraints, and to reduce waste.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. You can also call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233. For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccination, email vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

