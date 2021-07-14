Besch, 2021 Equine Ambassador, closes out abbreviated reign

JEFFERSON — Though Hailey Besch’s reign as Jefferson County Equine Ambassador has been short — just a few months, as opposed to the year-long reign of her predecessors, the fact that she got here at all represents a minor miracle.
Besch’s road to Equine Ambassadorship has been long and full and full of pitfalls, including a broken jaw, injuries to her horses and herself, falls, illnesses and the death of an equine companion.
Despite all of these obstacles, Besch, an incoming Fort Atkinson High School senior, persevered and is beginning to attain prominence not only in the county but on the national level as well.
Due to the pandemic, Besch was instated as the 2021 Equine Ambassador in March via an application process rather than the usual year-long competition.
“This year, the competition was mainly about telling your horse story,” Besch said. “I’ve had to overcome a lot of things and I thought sharing my story could help others push through their own challenges to succeed.”
Besch has been riding horses since she was 5 years old, and got into competitive riding as a sixth-grader.
In the past year, she has branched out into bigger horse shows all over the Midwest.
The Fort Atkinson teen said riding is a passion for her, and she hopes to always be involved, either as a pastime or in the professional arena.
But there were many times along her journey it seemed it was not to be.
In fact, due to a number of unfortunate incidents, she was only able to compete at the Jefferson County Fair starting in 2019.
“The first time I was going to enter fair, my horse got sick and wouldn’t drink water, so we had to pull out,” Besch said.
“The next year, she passed away, so I had no horse to ride for fair. I tried t ride a pony but got bucked off. I didn’t wind up going to fair that year,” Besch said.
Besch bought her new horse “Honey,” too close to the next fair to enter, and the following year, Honey was injured and unable to compete.
In 2019, Besch got “Chic,” her current horse.
“When my previous horse passed away, I rushed to get a new horse, but the owners didn’t tell me about an injury that horse had received, and we wound up taking that one back,” Besch said.
In 2018, she got another horse, who kicked Besch in the face, breaking one side of her jaw.
“I was not able to be in the barn for months after that,” Besch said. “That was the worst ever. That’s when I knew horses were going to be part of my life forever.”
In 2019, Besch began working with Chic, with the assistance of her neighbor and trainer Lisa Haas. Together, they made an incredible amount of progress.
Finally in 2019, the horse-rider duo was able to enter the Jefferson County Fair, competing in a number of classes and taking away a blue ribbon in showmanship.
The pandemic stalled Besch’s hopes for a traditional fair in 2020, but she kept riding independently and made great strides.
In early 2021, she entered the competition to reign for the next few months as Jefferson County Equine Ambassador.
This past week, coming in as the 2021 Ambassador, Besch finally had the kind of fair year she had dreamed of.
Not only did she wear the crown and sash that gave her high visibility as the public representative of the Jefferson County 4-H Horse and Pony Project, but she also did very well in fair competitions, earning two grand championships in trail riding and horsemanship and one reserve championship in equitation.
Over the course of the last year, Besch also traveled to numerous horse shows throughout the Midwest. Among her favorites was the “Paint” show (open to a certain breed of horses) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I want to continue showing the rest of my life in the quarter horse or paint circuit,” Besch said. “I have just fallen in love. I’d love to compete in the quarter horse world show at some point.”
Asked what’s the most rewarding part of riding, Besch said it’s working through challenges to achieve, and then looking back at how far she and her equine partner have come.
“My riding journey has not been easy. It represents a lot of work and effort, and some heartache,” she said. “But there’s just nothing like it.”
A member of the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club, Besch is the daughter of Terri and Nate Besch and has two siblings, Maddie, 19; and Jessica, 13.
She looks forward to finishing out her senior year at Fort Atkinson High School and then going on to college, hopefully in Texas.
“I have always been interested in veterinary science, but I am thinking of specializing in equine science,” she said. “I love science; I love horses, and I hope to learn a lot more in that area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.