Oconomowoc woman makes initial appearance in Dodge County Court on injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

JUNEAU — An Oconomowoc woman made her initial appearance Monday before court commissioner Steven Seim in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Erin Jurich, 42, was charged with injuring another motorist in Dodge County while she was under the influence of alcohol.
She faces two felony counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. If convicted, she faces a $50,000 fine and up to 25 years in prison.
Jurich was ordered Monday not to consume alcohol or other intoxicants.
She must maintain absolute sobriety. Jurich is also not allowed on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents.
Jurich must also not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of an intoxicant. Jurich was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle unless she has a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, Jurich allegedly ran a stop sign at County Highways P and O in the Town of Ashippun last February and collided with another vehicle.
The other driver, a 74-year-old woman suffered a compound fracture to her right ankle, a broken left forearm and three fractured ribs.
When law enforcement questioned Jurich, they allegedly found her with blood shot and glassy eyes and slow speech, the complaint stated.
Jurich also allegedly admitted to drinking three alcoholic seltzer beverages earlier in the day.
A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .155, the complaint stated. A blood test returned a reading of .146 blood alcohol content.
The legal BAC limit is .08 in Wisconsin.
A signature bond was set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.