Veteran Watertown Police Department officer, Capt. Randy Johnson, is retiring from the force after 25 years and the accolades that have been rolling in regarding his service have been many.
Johnson’s last day was May 27 and a luncheon was held for him at the police department. Along with his family, many close, career contacts from throughout Dodge and Jefferson County attended.
Johnson’s wife, Tina, invited everyone to view a huge scrapbook containing countless articles and photographs of his work, as well as cases he was involved in throughout the years.
Assistant Chief Ben Olsen said, “Having worked with him for 15 years, I knew that he had done a lot, but when you put everything together in one binder, it is truly impressive.”
Johnson served as a patrol officer, drug task force detective, field training officer, detective, sergeant on watch III, watch I and investigations division. He finished his career as a captain.
Johnson commented how the profession has changed during his tenure.
“I spent just under 25 years preparing myself to be able to get this job,” he said of his position as a police officer in Watertown. “Back then, 152 other people applied, and I was the fortunate one chosen. Getting hired in law enforcement was a challenge in 1997. During the ensuing 25 years I jumped at all the opportunities.”
Johnson was hired when he was 24 years old. He went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Johnson said, “After 25 years of service, the time has come to turn the page and move forward to the next phase of life. I am looking forward to the limitless opportunities I will have for the next 25 years, just as much as I did 25 years ago when I walked through the front door here.”
“Capt. Johnson has been a solid performer his entire career,” Olsen said. “He has many commendations and compliments in his personnel file. One thing that stands out is his genuine desire to help others succeed. He received a commendation for his work as a field training officer coordinator. In a span of five years, he supervised the training of 15 officers.”
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that Johnson was a hard-working investigator in the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.
He was like a sponge, in that he soaked up a lot of ideas and knowledge, and seemed to learn something from everyone,” Milbrath said. “He was an active team member, who was part of some of the task force’s larger cases stemming out of Watertown. One of the largest of those cases involved more than two pounds of cocaine. Randy was always there when we needed him. His sense of humor and team-first attitude were missed when he would be pulled back to patrol.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.