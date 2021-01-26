With the costs of capital improvements increasing, it’s no wonder why Watertown Common Council members recently decided to borrow money.
Council members approved two resolutions Jan. 19 that helps offset some of those expenses.
These are two separate borrowings with separate terms. The $3.3 million is a 10-year repayment schedule. This is typical of the term for the annual capital needs borrowing. The $4.1 million for the library expansion project is a 20-year repayment schedule.
City of Watertown officials work with a financial advisor to structure future debt payments so there are not major spikes or dips in the debt portion of the tax levy. With the payments structured this way the mill rate related to the city’s debt stays very stable and provided there is continued growth, the projected mill rate for the debt portion of the tax levy is actually projected to go down once the levy is divided among all the taxable property in the city.
The first resolution provided for the sale of nearly $3.3 million in general obligation promissory notes for Watertown’s annual capital improvement needs.
For 2021, some of the big ticket items include the $1 million for the Town Square construction, $225,000 for runway replacement at the airport and $1.3 million road construction and seal coating. The other projects that fall under the auspices of the $3.3 million include $165,000 in repairs of the seawall along the Rock River. There is also $110,000 reserved for purchasing squad cars. Other capital purchases include: fire department radios, an EMS cot, IT projects, heating system replacement at the city hall, roof replacement at the aquatic center, two trucks for the street department and equipment for the parks department.
The latter resolution allows the city to sell approximately $4.1 million in general obligation refunding bonds for the city’s final portion of financing on the library construction project.
Last fall, Watertown Council members approved a $4.2 million note anticipation note or temporary borrowing, so construction could begin. That note comes due this spring, so the city is going through the bond process to refund that temporary note and establish a repayment period of 20 years.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said she toured the library project and could see the progress coming along.
“It is great to get the borrowing finalized,” she said. “The space is going to be such a wonderful asset to our community, not only the expanded library services, and the Talk Read Play Center, but the 150-person meeting space is a much-needed addition to our community.”
Regarding general borrowing, McFarland said it is needed because of the limited funding from the state and federal governments.
“That leaves cities with few options to address needs like squad cars, road and runway maintenance, IT infrastructure, etc,” she said. “This year we will be presenting to the public works committee for their consideration an alternative means of funding our road reconstruction and maintenance; this would allow us to focus our borrowing on other infrastructure needs such as seawalls, bridges, municipal buildings like the Riverside Park bathrooms and structural walls throughout the city.”
