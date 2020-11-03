It's the day we've all been hearing about for months, for better or for worse: Election Day in America!
The court battles, absentee ballots, early voting, whistle stops and media blitzes are culminating today with the last push to cast ballots at the polls.
Throughout the day, Watertown Daily Times will be reporting on what is happening at the polls. If you notice anything unusual or interesting going on, feel free to share it with us via email at News1@wdtimes.com or on social media at Facebook.com/wdtimes. We can't get to everything, but we do want to hear from you.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
