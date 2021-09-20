MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, introduced a bill to protect to medical freedom and privacy of Wisconsin children.
“As we have heard time and again, parents are incredibly upset at how their school district is responding to COVID-19. Parents who do not believe that mandates are not the correct way to go forward are enraged when aggressive actions are taken by the district. While parents who believe that their district should introduce aggressive mitigation standards feel betrayed when the district does not.”
Dittrich introduced the bill Thursday to allow for parents to utilize both the open enrollment and school choice programs in this state to protect their children’s medical freedom. If a school introduces mask or vaccine mandates, the parents of a student may move their child to a school, public or private, that more closely holds to their beliefs. This holds true for parents that feel as if their children are not being adequately protected from COVID-19 due to lack of vaccine requirements or mask mandates.
“Wisconsin students and parents deserve to be taught in a way that allows them flourish. Frustration and fear over COVID is detracting from the education of our children,” Dittrich said.
This bill, also protects students’ ability to play sports once this transfer has taken place. Students should not be punished over the decisions of a school board or even their parents. Protecting the rights, regardless of beliefs towards vaccines and masks, ensures a safe and equitable environment for all, she added.
“Protecting the medical privacy and freedom of the citizens of Wisconsin should never take a backseat to frustration and fear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.