JUNEAU – Dodge County supervisors Tuesday night did an about-face from 2021 and voted down borrowing nearly $9.2 million for approximately 28 miles in road repairs. A year earlier, supervisors approved borrowing the same amount to upgrade 25 miles of roadway.
The vote Tuesday was 23 in favor and five against, however, the resolution required three-fourths majority of the 33-member board to pass.
Supervisors Mary Bobholz of Beaver Dam, Dan Siegmann of Rubicon, David Guckenberger of Ashippun, Cathy Houchin of Watertown and Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun voted against it.
The supervisors in favor of borrowing the $9.2 million were Russell Kottke of Fox Lake, Dale Macheel, Nancy Kavazanjian of Beaver Dam, Joe Marsik of Columbus, Donald Hilgendorf of Horicon, Richard Greshay of Horicon, Andrew Johnson of Horicon, Richard Fink of Mayville, Karen Kuehl of Mayville, Rob Boelk of Mayville, Tim Kemmel of Brownsville, Jeff Caine of Lowell, Allen Behl of Watertown, Jenifer Hedrick of Watertown, David Frohling of Watertown, Dennis Schmidt of Juneau, Thom Nickel of Waupun, Donna Maly of Beaver Dam, Dan Hilbert of Beaver Dam, Haley Kenevan of Beaver Dam, Kevin Burnett of Beaver Dam, Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam and Del Yaroch of Beaver Dam.
Five supervisors were absent at Tuesday’s meeting. They included supervisors: Ed Benter of Fox Lake, Ben Priesgen of Lomira, Jeff Berres of Watertown, Travis Schultz of Waupun and Dan Hilbert of Beaver Dam.
Caine said at the meeting he did not foresee Dodge County borrowing any additional funds for highway improvements in 2022.
Caine, who serves as the highway committee chairperson, said he visited all but one of his districts and presented the borrowing to his constituents and none were against it.
“They see the value in doing this,” Caine said.
He said by approving the borrowing it would help attract younger people to the county, who desire better roads. Caine also said he and the highway committee members planned to upgrade 20 miles of county roads in the future.
Guckenberger asked Caine why the money for the roads couldn’t be found in the budget this year, if borrowing is no longer an option.
Caine said the number of roads that will require repair in future will not cost $9 million, but possibly $6 million because many of them will already have been reconstructed and will only require upgrades. He said funding could be found within the tax levy, sales tax or even the federal infrastructure bill.
Sheahan-Malloy said Dodge County is not investing “appropriately” in its roads and found herself “conflicted” as to how to vote on the borrowing.
“There is no plan,” she said. “The plan doesn’t exist. We’ve fallen 20 years behind in our road repairs. We don’t have the luxury of raising the levy. We’re borrowing first and then coming up with a plan. I don’t see that as the right way to go about this.”
Guckenberger said he didn’t want to see any burden placed on the taxpayers for next year’s road repairs.
“Why do we always have to tap into the taxpayers?” Guckenberger asked. “You’re asking for $6 million for road repairs next year. Where are we going to get it? This is not practical.”
Supervisor Frohling said the current interest rates are lower than the rate of inflation.
“These projects can be completed at a lower cost than if they are completed in future years at inflated costs,” he said.
Derr supported Caine and Frohling in their arguments.
“This is just a normal financing tool,” Derr said. “We have an excellent bond rating. We pay now or we pay later (for the road repairs).”
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said in a telephone call Wednesday afternoon he was “very disappointed” in the county board’s vote against borrowing the $9.2 million.
He said his department was looking forward to getting a lot of work completed this year.
“We will still work with the highway committee and see what we’re able to do,” Field said.
He said his department will look to reconstruct three miles of County Highway M between County Highways JM and J in Watertown and Reeseville. Field said the total cost is nearly $4 million.
“We want to get that portion of the road completed,” he said. “If we want to do any additional roads, we are going to need to reprioritize things to make the best use of our funds.”
The proposed projects that won’t be funded include:
• County Highway T from State Highway 16/60 to County Highway S in the Town of Astico (4.4 miles)
• County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Richwood (6.2 miles)
• County Highway C from U.S. Highway 151 to State Highway 26 in the Town of Trenton (3.3 miles)
• County Highway J from State Highway 16/60 to County Highway G in the Town of Lowell near the Village of Leipsic (5.1 miles)
• County Highway N from County Highway P to the east county line near Hartford (2 miles)
• County Highway V from State Highway 67 to State Highway 49 north out of Mayville (7.5 miles)
• County Highway E to Lake Drive in Hustisford (0.9)
• County Highway TW to County Highway Y to County Highway V (1 mile)
