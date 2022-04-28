The relative of a prominent Watertown dentist has a message he wants to convey to young and old alike — you are never too long in the tooth to pursue and achieve your dreams.
Dr. William Buchholtz introduced a cousin of his, Nick Baumgartner of Iron River, Michigan to the Daily Times in the past week.
The newspaper — and many of its readers — are, however, already familiar with the athlete. Baumgartner was one half of the mixed team snowboard cross duo of Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis that won Olympic gold recently in Beijing.
Buchholtz was, understandably proud of his relative, Baumgartner, because the 40-year-old was sitting in one of his office’s dental chairs holding his freshly minted Olympic gold medal.
And this medal was unusually special. Baumgartner didn’t earn it in his first Olympics in 2010, nor his subsequent two attempts. It took him until this past winter competition to finally hold it in his grasp.
Baumgartner said, as his failures mounted up, he developed a following of annoying internet “haters” and while this might have flustered some, it only inspired Baumgartner to new levels of competitive fire as he set himself to silencing them.
After 2014’s bad result, he said, the internet went crazy on him and it stung.
“So many keyboard racers were saying, ‘What a waste. Why did we take this guy? This guy sucks. He should have never been there,’” Baumgartner said. “For me, it was just all about, ‘OK, I’m gonna prove it to you. Wait until you see what happens in 2018. I’m gonna win a medal. I’m gonna win a medal and I’m gonna show you with my actions, instead of my words, that I should have been there. And I was a top finisher in 2018, but I fell short of the podium once again, with a fourth place.”
This placement was devastating to Baumgartner, but he took solace in the fact his young son got to see him compete and appreciated the efforts of good ol’ Dad.
“It was his first Olympics and he was there when I crossed the finish line. I looked over and he was jumping around like a crazy person. So it was hard for me to be bummed out, knowing that he was so stoked,” Baumgartner said.
As the years went by, Baumgartner knew he had a lot of supporters in his Olympic endeavors, but that it would be hard to convince everyone that he was a viable competitor for a fourth Olympics — at the ripe old athlete’s age of 40.
“A lot of people started to question this,” he said. “They were saying, ‘All right man, maybe it’s time to grow up and pick something else.’ And I love that, because, yes, all my supporters really helped me achieve what I did, but the people who told me I couldn’t, did just as much. I love it. Tell me I can’t do something and then I’ll prove to you what I’m capable of doing. It was always better for me to look at this as fuel, rather than let it bum me out and hurt my feelings. There will always be someone who thinks they know what’s going on.”
So, for the 2022 Olympics, Baumgartner was more hungry than ever for a big victory, in part to shut up the big-mouthed naysayers and because this would certainly be his last chance.
“Every other Olympics there was always a ‘next time.’ I knew, for this one, there probably wasn’t one,” he said.
Baumgartner put his mind to working harder in training than ever. He somehow found a way to balance his working life and finances as a concrete contractor with an intense training regimen. He was giving it that last shot to prepare his aging body and mind for one last battle in the snows of China.
“I trained like I’ve never trained before and I got stronger and more prepared,” he said. “Putting that kind of work in, the confidence you have is amazing — and I had the best season of my career at 40 years old.”
Baumgartner said the Olympic gods must have known he was not ready to win their ancient athletic competition when he was just a young man, perhaps not ready to handle that international honor.
“To pull it off at 40 is great and I’m a firm believer that things happen when they are supposed to happen and the universe knew I wasn’t ready for a gold medal before this. I had to work harder for it and because of that, it means more. I’m doing a lot of good with it now that I might not have done in the past,” he said. “I’ve always spoken at schools, but now it’s a main focus, because I’m a lot more grown up than I used to be.”
Baumgartner said younger people might not know it yet, but someday they may also be an aging athlete still seeking the glory of sport, where youth tends to rule. He said this is an almost impossible battle to wage, but he proved it is winnable.
“As an aging athlete, you get pushed out and it’s a hard feeling,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to go through and to get that one more shot. To pass a 20-year-old kid on the course when you are 40 ... man, did that feel good. So I’m doing it for all the dads and the middle-aged people out there. You can’t give up. I want to share that with the kids. It is unbelievable when you set your dreams so high and you get it done.”
