The Watertown Fire Department responded Thursday at 1:18 p.m. to what is believed to have been a near-drowning in a pool at Riverbend RV Resort in the W6900 block of Rubidell Road, Watertown.
According to information on a Facebook page connected to the resort, a young boy was found at the bottom of a pool at the facility and was rescued by lifeguards.
He was given CPR and revived.
He was reportedly taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center and was transferred by Flight-For-Life helicopter to a larger, regional medical facility.
According to the Facebook page, the boy is recovering well.
No further information on the incident was available at Daily Times press-time Sunday evening from the Watertown Fire Department nor Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
