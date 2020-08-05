JUNEAU — A former employee was found guilty of reduced charges on Monday after taking narcotic drugs meant for the residents of a Watertown nursing home.
Melanie Hunter, 39, Watertown, was originally charged with a felony count of intentionally abusing residents causing bodily harm. As part of a plea agreement, Hunter entered no contest pleas to three misdemeanor charges of theft of movable property.
Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted her pleas and found her guilty. Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Hunter on probation for two years, according to online court records. As conditions of her probation, Hunter must maintain absolute sobriety. She must also not have any contact with the nursing home or the victim, except for a letter of apology, which will be forwarded by her probation officer. She must participate in treatment if it’s suggested to her. She must also serve 60 days in Dodge County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Hunter was employed at Dycora Transitional Health, where the owner became suspicious that Hunter was taking narcotic prescription medication from the healthcare center where she worked.
Watertown Police were called March 17, 2019, about the suspicions after Hunter was found in the medication room with hydromorphone, a Schedule II narcotic, which is for around-the-clock treatment of moderate-to-severe pain.
The medicine is prescribed to a resident, who said she never asked for her medication that day.
According to the criminal complaint Hunter indicated in her paperwork she had given the medication to the resident.
Residents also complained they were given the wrong pill when they asked for their prescription medication. Hunter had told the nursing home staff she stole one to two pills a night from residents or about 10 pills a week for seven months. She allegedly admitted to using Claritin, an over-the-counter allergy medication, to replace the painkiller, Oxycodone, the complaint stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.