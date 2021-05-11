Iron Ridge man sentenced for role in overdose death

JUNEAU — An Iron Ridge man was sentenced Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court by Judge Brian Pfitzinger to four years in prison for his role in a fatal opioid overdose.
In February, Timothy Sedlmeier, 30, entered a no contest plea to a reduced felony count of second degree reckless homicide in the October 2017 death of Samantha Mattila.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier called 911 around midnight Oct. 24, 2017, after finding Mattila passed out in his bathroom at his Iron Ridge apartment and slumped over the bathtub. He attempted to wake her, but could not.
First responders arrived on the scene and administered Narcan nasal spray and attempted CPR.
Sedlmeier said Mattila was a friend and the two had been listening to music. He went to bed around 10 p.m. and saw Mattila heading to the bathroom. He woke up before midnight and found her there, the complaint said.
Sedlmeier allegedly told officers he did not believe Mattila used drugs and that he had a few drinks that night, but she had not. Officials also talked to Mattila’s mother, who told them her daughter said she had been using opiates.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier agreed to meet with law enforcement a few days later, and he admitted to having a heroin addiction and said he had assumed Mattila was a heroin user as well.
Sedlmeier said Mattila stayed with him two night and on both nights they traveled to Milwaukee to purchase heroin with the help of another man who drove them there.
Sedlmeier said on the night of her death, he did not offer Mattila much heroin, but she had become upset earlier and noticed his remaining two lines of heroin were missing after finding her, the complaint said.
Toxicology tests later confirmed that Mattila died of the synthetic opioid Fentanyl.
In addition to prison, Sedlmeier was placed on extended supervision for seven years.
