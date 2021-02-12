Along with a statewide electorate, Jefferson and Dodge County voters will be headed to the polls Tuesday for a primary that will serve as a precursor to April’s general election.
Voters will be asked to narrow a field of seven candidates for state school superintendent to two, and three Republican candidates for 13th Senate District to one to face a Democrat challenger.
Gov. Tony Evers occupied the position of state school superintendent for more than a decade and his appointed successor, Carolyn Stanford Taylor is stepping down. This has left the field open to seven contenders in the primary in the non-partisan race. The two candidates with the most votes will face off in the general election April 6.
Candidates are Sheila Briggs, Joe Fenrick, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull and Jill Underly.
The Republican primary for the 13th Senate District is being conducted to find a successor to Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. Fitzgerald has left to serve in Washington as a U.S. Congressman representing southeastern Wisconsin. Fitzgerald replaced the retired F. James Sensenbrenner.
The 13th Senate District includes parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties. The cities of Watertown, Waterloo, Lake Mills and Beaver Dam fall within its range.
Republican candidates for the office are Don Pridemore, John Jagler and Todd Menzel. The primary will reduce the field to one Republican to face a Democrat and a pair of independent candidates April 6 in the general election.
A proposed We Energies liquid natural gas tank has had the Ixonia community divided in recent months and has perhaps been the catalyst that has brought on a five-candidate primary for two open supervisory seats on the town board.
The primary candidates are Rick Ziegler, Clark Eckert, Kevin Bresnehan, Andrew Maduscha and incumbent Peter Mark. Incumbent Jeff Taylor is not running. Voters will narrow the field to four candidates for the April 16 election.
Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche is facing a challenge in the primary from Jeremy Chwala and Brandon Rue. The top two vote-getters from the primary will be on the April ballot.
Area polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Watertown, voters from Aldermanic District 1 (Wards 1 and 2) vote at city hall, 106 Jones St., while Aldermanic District 2 (Wards 5 and 6) vote at Madison Area Technical College, 1300 W. Main St.; Aldermanic District 3 (Wards 13 and 14): City Hall, 106 Jones St.; Aldermanic District 4 (Wards 11 and 12): City Hall, 106 Jones St.; Aldermanic District 5 (Wards 7 and 8): Senior Center, 514 S. First St.; Aldermanic District 6 (Wards 3 and 4) : Madison Area Technical College, 1300 W. Main St.; Aldermanic District 7 (Wards 9 and 10): City Hall, 106 Jones St.; Aldermanic District 8 (Wards 17 and 18): Senior Center, 514 S. First St.; Aldermanic District 9 (Wards 15 and 16): City Hall, 106 Jones St.
Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms of this include a Wisconsin DOT issued driver license, Wisconsin DOT issued identification card, Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service and U.S. passport or ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin.
