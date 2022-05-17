Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 3:54 a.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:58 a.m. to the 400 block of Union Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:59 a.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10:57 a.m. to the N300 block of Rich Road for a male.
— Thursday at 5:36 p.m. to the 100 block of South Concord Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Thursday at 5:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 8:38 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 7:06 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway EM, Lebanon, for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Friday at 10:51 a.m. to the intersection of Cady and North Fourth streets for a female.
— Friday at 11:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Friday at 12:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 2:28 p.m. to the W3800 block of County Road O for a female.
— Friday at 2:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a male, who was neither treated nor transported.
— Friday at 3:37 p.m. to the N8400 block of Pine Road, Beaver Dam, for mutual aid for a structure fire.
— Friday at 4:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 6:26 p.m. to the 500 block of North Monroe Street, Waterloo, for a female, mutual aid treat and transport.
— Saturday at 5:09 a.m. to the N8100 block of Airport Road for a female.
— Saturday at 7:57 a.m. to the W7500 block of Clymet Road, but the call was cancelled enroute.
— Saturday at 8:03 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a male.
— Saturday at 1:35 p.m. to the 400 bLock of Juneau Street, Hustisford, for a mutual aid EMS call.
— Saturday at 2:46 p.m. to the N8100 block of Airport Road for a female.
— Saturday at 6:03 p.m. to the N6700 bLock of Waldmann Lane, Johnson Creek for a MABAS call.
— Saturday at 8:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Boughton Street for a service call.
— Saturday at 9:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Riverlawn Avenue for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Sunday at 5:08 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Sunday at 3:39 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 9:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 2:10 a.m. to the 900 block of Crestview Drive for a CO2 alarm.
— Friday at 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 4:45 p.m. to the N1800 block of Scofield Road, Lebanon, for mutual aid for a brush fire.
— Sunday at 3:39 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Lane for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 8:22 a.m. to the intersection of West and Bernard streets for a fluid spill.
— Sunday at 8:50 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway Y and Jefferson Road for a fuel spill.
— Sunday at 12:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Fairview for a burn complaint.
— Sunday at 9:14 p.m. to the 600 block of North Second Street for a burn complaint.
