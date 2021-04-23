The library is open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Masks are required for all patrons age 5 and older. For those without a mask, one will be provided for free. Due to the construction project, there are a limited number of computers.
Tax forms are available in the lobby. Patrons are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill. Curbside service is still available.
Library staff will need to move more than 100,000 items into the new space this spring. Help keep the staff healthy for the big move. The library offers more than just books. Other items available include ukuleles, outdoor canopy, STEM toys, Nintendo NES, Adventure Passes, American Girl Dolls, table tennis, and backyard movie kit.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park has a new book, “William’s Winter Nap” by Linda Ashman.
Melinda Myers will present Well Loved WI Plants at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Myers will be live on Zoom to teach about easy to grow, favorite plants that are sure to give gardens a boost. Everything from bulbs to perennials, flowers, edibles, and trees combined to make a garden flourish. The program is sponsored by a collaboration of 10 public libraries, including Brookfield, Delafield, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Mukwonago, Muskego, North Lake, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Whitewater. To register, email reference@cityofmuskego.org.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The library has a Virtual Book Club for adults. The book is available on Hoopla at www.hoopladigital.com. In April, the club is reading “The Incredible Winston Browne” by Sean Dietrich. The club will meet on Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the entire book. In order to participate, request to join the Virtual Book Club group on Facebook. If one is not on Facebook and would still like to attend the Zoom discussion, email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The book for May is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. The group will not be meeting in May via Zoom. To participate in written discussion on Facebook, request to join the group at email jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Coffee with a Cop will be held at noon Thursday. Participants can join an officer from the Watertown Police Department on Zoom to talk about issues that matter to the community. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom connection information.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.