IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a 22-year-old University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student has been recovered after she reportedly fell into the Black River in Gogebic County, Mich.
Her body was recovered at the base of Rainbow Falls in in the Township of Ironwood at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office reported on July 11 Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown along with Karl Nelson, a 22-year-old friend from Milwaukee — were hiking in the area of Rainbow Falls in Michigan. Narvaez attempted to cross the Black River just above the waterfall, lost her footing, fell into the river and was carried over the falls.
Gogebic law enforcement reported Nelson attempted to rescue Narvaez, but was unsuccessful.
Gogebic County Sheriff Pete Matonich said early efforts by Michigan State Police Dive Teams were severely hampered by the dangerous currents and treacherous underwater terrain.
Narvaez was a senior at UWM majoring in art: design and visual communication, according to Yolanda Narvaez, Stephanie’s sister, who created a GoFundMe page to help the family offset the costs associated with bringing Narvaez back to Wisconsin for funeral services and for rescue services by Michigan law enforcement. The page can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephanies-help-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Nearly $11,000 was raised as of Wednesday afternoon with a $25,000 goal.
“Stephanie loved traveling. Every time my mom would text her where she’s at, she would reply I’m in Utah. I’m in California. She was living her best life,” according to Yolanda Narvaez. “She was going to college at UWM to study graphic design and let me tell you she was so good at it. She had one more year left until she graduated. Making our mom and dad so proud of her. I remember her saying how she was thinking about moving to Oregon because there was more options for her career path.”
