Over 40 years of studying and teaching Karate and Kobudo, Neil Stolsmark is all too familiar with the misconceptions surrounding these traditional martial arts.
It’s not about learning to fight, for one thing.
“Ultimately, it's self defense,” Stollsmark said. “It's not a competition. My students compete in tournaments, and they do well. I am a world champion from 1991 myself. I used to be more into the competition, but that is not our focus.”
It’s not a requirement that one has to learn the martial arts at a young age to reap the benefits, either.
"I think a lot of people relate martial arts to teaching children, which is fine, but a lot of people don’t understand, it's not just for kids,” Stollsmark said. "I have two students who are 80. They constantly tell the younger people, ‘Guys, don’t give this up. The reason we are healthy is because we practice karate.' That’s a misconception nowadays … ‘Oh yeah, my kid is in karate.’ It's really for people of all ages. The benefits don’t stop. You continue to learn lessons and grow.”
Stollsmark, 57, the owner of two Authentic Ancient Arts Karate & Kobudo Studios, celebrated 35 years at his Waukesha Dojo in March. He will be celebrating 31 years at his Watertown Dojo on July 1.
Helping people live long, healthy lives is one of the great joys of the process for Stollsmark. His predecessors from Okinawa, Japan, were great role models for how it’s done.
“My instructor passed away at 95, and taught until he was 92 in Okinawa,” Stollsmark said. “The teachers live long, healthy lives. My teacher lived to be 95. His teacher lived to be 90, and his teacher before that lived to be 89. The practice of karate is a holistic approach to life. It's a lifestyle. The exercise of course is evident, but it's also just a fantastic stress reliever. The mental aspect, the spiritual aspect comes into play.”
Stollsmark sees the value for those who take yoga or Pilates classes, noting that many of his students cross-train. The value of a dojo is unique, though.
“A karate studio is a dojo,” Stollsmark said. “That translates into a way place, or place where you are in the way. Japanese language is interesting. Everything has two meanings. Everything has a blunt meaning, a gym, and a deeper meaning, the place where you learn the way … of life. It is challenging to people who want something else than what conventional gyms offer other than lifting weights and riding bicycles. Karate offers a spiritual and intellectual side, how to live your live and stay healthy physically and mentally.”
Stollsmark likes the analogy that he works with new students in much the way a sculptor works with a new lump of clay to transform it into something amazing.
“You learn how to be coordinated, to use both sides of their body, Stollsmark said. “Learning posture is very important. How to stand straight, how to walk correctly. The illusion that karate is about fighting is a complete falsehood. It's about being healthy. It’s about longevity and feeling good. It’s about exercising your joints. These are things we don’t do in everyday life, if you are stuck behind a desk or even a construction worker, you don’t to the right things to remain healthy for your body.
"Karate takes your mind along for the journey. You have to think, to remember, to practice with your mind and your body together. That’s key to get your mind to understand what your body is trying to do, and it's fun. That’s another key, it's fun to do. There is no race. There is no competition. There is no deadline. You just improve yourself every day. That’s why Karate has spread like it has across the globe. I am amazed at what people can do. Some start at 7 years old and continue into their 80s. Some who started at 12 years old are now 50 and are still with me. That’s a long time. I am extremely proud of the fact that there are students I do have in Waukesha and Watertown that have been with me that long. Not a lot of people make it 30 years in this day and age.”
Stollsmark has the longest-running martial-arts studio in Watertown, but not the only one. Jorge Monterrey, who teaches Brazilian jujitsu at the Defense Combatives school, is celebrating his 10th year in Watertown.
“I don’t consider other martial arts (trainers) as competition,” Stollsmark said. “I consider them to be friends. If I have competition, it’s from club sports, like hockey.”
There is plenty to be gained from signing up for one’s first, or next, martial arts or self-defense course.
Students of any age, experience and fitness level can find lots to gain from classes at Watertown’s Defense Combatives School or DEFCOM, owned by former marine and city resident Jorge Monterrey, located on 500 Bernard Street.
The school offers courses in Brazilian jujitsu, judo, boxing and self defense on weekday afternoons or by appointment on Saturday’s.
The mental component of following through to actually sign up for a class and not quitting when the times become difficult can be more challenging than obtaining the highest belts.
“That's the hardest part, the mental part,” Monterrey said. “I tell people all the time, in the martial arts system there’s a belt structure. The white belt is the first belt. It's the most difficult belt to get. People laugh at me and say, ‘Don’t you get it with your uniform.’ You actually have to sign up and be committed.
“To get a black belt, all you have to do is not quit, whether it takes you years or decades. The hard part is starting and that’s what we lack in American is sticking to it. That’s why people mentally stop doing this or anything because it’s hard and they know it’s hard. People would rather stay in the easy box than do anything outside of their comfort zone. The more practice, the easier it gets.”
Courses of this nature not only make people mentally tough, but they help flip the switch in developing a can-do, positive mindset.
“There’s a lot of people that live by 'I can’t, I can’t.' I’ve been a personal trainer for 20 years and a martial instructor for roughly 20 years,” Monterrey said. “I love when people say I can’t do something as they are doing it. This happens with push ups. It’s funny what people tell themselves and believe.
“Any martial arts will teach you: What you tell yourself is what you believe. If you tell yourself you can, you will. Having that positive attitude changes people’s lives. That's what we are in it for. You want something that resonates with people and changes their entire life. If you have a positive, can-do attitude in one aspect of your life it's only natural that it transfers over to other parts of your life.”
From a physical vantage point, students become stronger, lose body fat and gain muscle tone.
“I would consider that the simple side,” Monterrey said. “As far as martial arts goes, you actually become, for lack of a better term, harder. I've had people who start class and get bruised easier. Your body naturally gets tougher as time goes on. That’s mainly because of constant physical contact.
“We teach people how to fall properly so they don't hurt themselves. If you're not used to your body being pushed and pulled around, after a while bruising doesn't happen anymore.”
These classes build community and help people improve their fitness levels by doing something other than running or lifting weights.
“As far as fitness goes and becoming healthier, this is a different way to do it,” Monterrey said. “It’s a fun way to do it. Some people don’t like lifting weights or running. When you come into a class like this with a bunch of others who have fun and are trying to learn, people are having fun.
“The No. 1 self-defense tip is only limited by their imaginations. The more scenarios and outside the box they can get the more prepared they are going to be if they have to defend themselves or their loved ones.”
DEFCOM’s mission is self-defense and the school has taught students from 8 to 86 years old. This is Wisconsin’s only combative school and all classes are taught by professionals who have real-world experience in their discipline.
“We’ve changed a lot of lives,” Monterrey said. “If we can help change some more lives it will just make better people.”
Monterrey, who has served two duties overseas, also owns a 24-hour fitness gym, arcade/bar, serves as a personal bodyguard, is a fight director for small, independent movies and consults other business owners for entrepreneurship advice.
