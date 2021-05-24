LAKE MILLS – Lakeside Lutheran High School has announced that 41 students in the class of 2021 reported more than $1 million in scholarship offers from individuals, foundations, organizations, and the schools they applied to attend.

  • Of the 104 graduates, 91 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2021 through a four-year university or tech school, one plans to enter the military, four plan to pursue an apprenticeship, and eight will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk () indicate a renewable scholarship.
  • Hailey Brandt, daughter of David and Heide, Juneau: University of Arizona Distinction Award $35,000. She will attend The University of Arizona to study biology and pre-med.
  • Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle, Sun Prairie: Belmont University Merit scholarship $10,000, UW Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier2 $1,000. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study neurobiology and psychology.
  • Lydia Buxa, daughter of Greg and Linda, Oconomowoc: Liberty University Liberty Academic Scholarship $23,800, Liberty University National Merit Scholarship $12,600, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500, National Merit Scholarship NMSC Sponsored, $2,500, Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship $9,500, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4,000, GCU Honors College Scholarship $3,000, Abilene Christian University Presidential Scholarship $4,000, ACU Fellow Scholarship $4,000, ACU R.L. Money Chancellor’s Award $19,000, ACU Valedictorian Award $1,000, State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar Award $2,250. She will attend Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va., to study nursing.
  • Isabella Cook, daughter of Andrew and Annmarie, Hartland: Bethany Lutheran College Esports Scholarship $2,000, BLC Studio Arts Scholarship $2,000, BLC Luther scholarship $12,000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to study media arts.
  • Kylee Gnabasik, daughter of Greg and Sherry, Jefferson: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study early childhood and special education.
  • Jada Gresens, daughter of Michael and Cathy, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7,400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4,000, GCU Select Scholarship $250. She will attend Grand Canyon University for entrepreneurial studies.

Kristel Hafenstein, daughter of Jennifer, Beaver Dam: Beaver Dam Youth Bowling Association $1,000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to study education.

  • Maya Heckmann, daughter of Matthew and Amy, Middleton: Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship $6,500. She will attend Grand Canyon University to study business management.
  • Caitlin Heinrich, daughter of Tim and Jana, Madison: Butler University Collegiate Scholarship $20,000, Marquette University Collegiate Scholarship $25,000, Loyola University — Chicago Collegiate Scholarship $22,000, Bradley University Collegiate Scholarship $21,000 per year, Coe College Collegiate Scholarship $25,000, Carthage College Collegiate Scholarship $14,500. She will attend Butler University to study marketing.
  • AnaCristina Iglesias, daughter of Domingo and Tammy, Watertown: Lakeside LHS FFA Alumni Scholarship $500, Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000, Christianos Agape Memorial Scholarship $750. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study early childhood education.
  • Elizabeth Isham, daughter of Giles and Stacey, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000UW-Stevens Point Presidential Purple Scholarship $2,000(two years), Delta Dental $4,500. She will attend the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point to study marketing and political science.
  • Jordyn Jaeger, daughter of Deb of Lake Mills and Eric of Jefferson: University of Tennessee — Martin $5000. She will attend University of Tennessee-Martin to study biochemistry and molecular biology and pre-medicine studies.

Megan Jones, daughter of Craig and Connie, Johnson Creek: Morgan Turnquist Memorial “Warrior Scholarship” $500. She will attend Madison Area Technical College to study elementary education.

  • Will Jorgensen, son of Mark and Nancy, McFarland: Concordia University Presidential Scholarship & Luther Promise $21,500, Badger Boys State Scholarship $2,000. He will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study business and human resources.
  • Olivia Krieser, daughter of Steve and Kristen, Stoughton: Viterbo University Heritage Scholarship $11,000, St. Scholastica Benedictine Scholarship $11,000, Concordia Wisconsin Regents Scholarship $13,000, CUW Concordia Grant $2850, Luther Promise Grant $2150, Wisconsin Lutheran College Collegiate Scholarship $13,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study exercise science.
  • Sydney Langille, daughter of Jason and Kim, Lake Mills: Susquehanna University Provost’s Scholarship $37,000, The College of Saint Rose Presidential Scholarship $
    • 21,000, Lycoming University Faculty Scholar Award $28,000, Warrior Award, Lycoming University, $500, Loyola University Chicago Loyola Scholarship $22,000, Florida Institute of Technology Panther Fund Academic Scholar $18,000, Grand Canyon University Provost’s Scholarship $6,500, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4,000, Hofstra University Dean’s Scholarship $26,000, St. Bonaventure University Friar’s Scholarship $24,000, Public Power Scholarship $500. She will attend UW-Madison to study sociology.
    • Elizabeth Loppnow, daughter of Carl and Laura, Lake Mills: Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship $4,400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4,000. She will attend Grand Canyon University.
    • Madison McGurk, daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert, Lake Mills: Bethany Lutheran College Presidential Academic Scholarship $13,000, BLC eSports Scholarship $2,000. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to major in biology.
    • Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, McKenna, Lake Mills: Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship $9400, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000, Arizona State University President’s Award $15,500, Purdue University Presidential Scholarship $10,000. He will attend Grand Canyon University to major in finance.
    • Emily Meiller, daughter of Renee, Madison, and Larry, Madison: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1,000, WLC Regents’ Grant $1,600, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000, Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Grant $3,650. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study marine biology.

    Haylee Meske, daughter of Jeff and Jayne Meske, Jefferson: FFA Alumni $500, Sons of American Legion $500. She is pursuing an apprenticeship at Aztalan Engineering and will attend Milwaukee Area Technical College for quality engineering.

    • Hannah Meyer, daughter of Matthew Meyer, Lake Mills: Carroll University Presidential scholarship $17,000. She will attend Carthage College for nursing and pre-med.
    • Hailey Miller, daughter of Doug and Monica Miller, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship $6,500. She will attend Grand Canyon University for hospitality management.
    • Mia Murray, daughter of LoToya, Middleton: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1,000, WLC Regents Grant $3,150, Wisconsin Grant $3,650WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000, Edgewood College Washburn Scholarship $11,000, Edgewood Grant $9,500, Marquette University Pére Marquette Scholarship $16,000. MU Grant $19,000, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Excellence Scholarship $18,000, Destination MSOE Scholarship $3,000, MSOE Grant $11,612, Cornell College Founder’s Scholarship $24,000, Cornell Scholarship Grant $10,193. She will attend Cornell College to study engineering.
    • Julia Neuberger, daughter of Dan and Dawn Neuberger, Lake Mills: Milwaukee School of Engineering Daniel Moceri Scholarship $5000(renewable two years), MSOE Werwath Scholarship $24,000, Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship $2,000. She will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study biomedical engineering.
    • Benjamin Neumann, son of Brian and Rebecca Neumann, Oconomowoc: Iowa State University Generations scholarship $1,500, ISU Quest Award worth $7,000. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse to study business finance and accounting.
    • Sydney Nommensen, daughter of Brad and Dyann, Fort Atkinson: Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship $18,000, MU Ignatian Distinction Scholarship $2,000, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000. She will attend Marquette University to study physical therapy.
    • Alyssa Ratzow, daughter of Brad and Shelly, Watertown: Ripon College Dean’s Scholarship $28,000. She will attend Ripon College for biology.
    • Kaylee Raymond, daughter of Kyle and Amy, Sun Prairie: Baylor University Deans’ Scholarship $18,000. She will attend Baylor University to study nursing.
    • Carter Roekle, son of Dan and Ellie, Middleton: University of Wisconsin Platteville Merit Scholarship $1500, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Scholarship $24,000, Destination MSOE Scholarship $3,000, Iowa State University Journey Award $9,000, Michigan Technological University Student Enrollment Award $6000, Michigan Tech Gold Level National Scholars Award $14,000, Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship $23,000, Valparaiso College of Engineering Scholarship $2,000. He will attend Purdue University to study mechanical engineering.
    • Lillian Runke, daughter of David and Joan, Sun Prairie: Concordia University-Wisconsin Merit Scholarship $16,000. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in social work.
    • Stephanie Schafer, daughter of David and Sandy, Lake Mills:
      • Wisconsin Lutheran College Collegiate Scholarship $15,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in elementary education.
      • Caroline Schulz, daughter of Jon and Lori, DeForest: Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College.
      • Darren Schuster, son of Thomas and Jessica, Juneau: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000, WLC Regents Grant $1,750, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Grant $1,700. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in psychology.
      • Devin Splinter, son of Dan and Cheryl, Ixonia: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1,500, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in secondary education.

      Lily Storlie, daughter of Justin and Michelle, Lake Mills: Madison College United Cooperative Scholarship $1,000. She will attend Madison College to study marketing.

      • Evelyn Terry, daughter of Jonathan and Amber, Ixonia: Concordia University Presidential Scholarship $12,000, CUW Concordia Grant $5,233, CUW Luther Promise $767, CUW Concordia Assistance $1,000, Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship $15,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2,000, WLC Visit Scholarship $500, Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7,400, GCU Canyon Christian Consortium $1,500. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in nursing.
      • Joy Thompson-Wurz, daughter of Sarah Thompson, and Greg and Melanie Wurz, Lake Mills: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Art Scholarship $2000, WLC STEM Scholarship $6000, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000, Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship $500. She plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in marine biology.
      • Sarah Ulsberger, daughter of Michael and Melinda, Fort Atkinson: UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship Tier 2 $1,000, UW-Stout Chancellor’s Scholarship $3,000, Columbia College Chicago Dean’s Scholarship $11,500, CC-C Columbia Scholar Award $2,500. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
      • Kendra Wilson, daughter of Kip and Sarah, Cottage Grove: Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship $21,000, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier2 $1,000. She will attend UW-LaCrosse for exercise science-physical therapy track.
      • Laura Zank, daughter of Daniel and Barbara, Juneau: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2,000, WLC Partner2Learn $2,500, WLC Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000, WLC Partners in Christian Education $2,000, WLC Partner2Learn $2,500, WLC Visit Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College for elementary education.

