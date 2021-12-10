The December Rotary students at Watertown High School have been announced. The seniors being honored this month include Lily Gifford, Maryann Gudenkauf and Oliver Meyers.
Gifford is the daughter of John and Julie Gifford.
In high school she was active in student council, Life of a Gosling, and Interact. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and received an academic integrity award.
She was on the tennis, soccer and basketball teams and enjoys sports.
She works at Riverbend RV Resort.
After high school, she plans to attend Loras College for elementary education with a special education minor.
Gudenkauf is the daughter of Mike and Anna Gudenkauf.
She is a member of the high school FFA chapter, serving as president the past two years. She is also part of the FFA Trap Shooting team, star farmer, FFA star in leadership and organizer of the annual FFA fruit sale. She is a member of the Watertown Agri-Business Club and National Honor Society.
She played volleyball, serving as captain and was named first-team all-conference.
Gudenkauf works at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Swine Research and Teaching Center and at the Pine Cone Restaurant.
She enjoys volleyball, hunting, farming and photography and plans to attend college after high school.
Meyers is the son of Steve and Jenny Meyers.
During high school, Meyers participated on the basketball, football, track, cross country and baseball teams. He was active with student council, Interact and Rake Fest.
He was a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Meyers enjoys fishing, sports, and hanging out with friends. After high school, he plans to attend a four-year university.
