The public is invited to attend a virtual “Meet the Candidate” Forum March 3 for the Wisconsin Senate District 13 special election.
The forum will host the final candidates who are running for Wisconsin State Senate District 13 in the general election on April 6. This is a special election held to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.
The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV will host the forum to be aired live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV and the Watertown TV YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA.
The “Meet the Candidate” Forum is aimed at introducing the individuals who have chosen to run for public office and hear their views and ideas on selected topics related to public service.
The American Association of University Women is a non-partisan advocacy organization focused on gender equity for women and girls through research and education. The AAUW Watertown Branch is part of the national and Wisconsin AAUW organization, formed in 1921.
Zoom webinar registration information is available on the American Association of University Women – Watertown Branch Facebook page.
