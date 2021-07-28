The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown met its goal for the second day Tuesday, collecting 70 pints of blood, four pints above the goal of 66.
On Monday, the blood drive collected 96 pints of blood, surpassing its goal of 90 pints.
In total, 166 pints of blood were donated in the city-wide drive, enough to help 498 patients.
On Tuesday, there were 14 Power Reds, or double donors for 28 pints of blood. The double donors included James Barron, Danielle Chwala, Shannon Christian, Gretchen Fiemeyer, John Flint, Carl Krueger, Michael Holzhueter, Ben Hoppenrath, Kevin Kasten, Jane Mundro, William Neumann, Craig Schnelle, Penelope Sullivan, and Wendy Thayer.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included Shari Uecker, five gallons; and Craig Schnuelle, hitting the nine gallon mark.
On Monday, Ruth Mack donated her 23 gallon of blood. The amount was incorrectly reported in Tuesday's Watertown Daily Times.
Other donors Tuesday included Stephen Baurichter, Charlene Berg, George Booth, Susan Brady, Richard Chivers, Meri Christensen, Susan Christian, Charles Fischer, Karen Foelker, Emily Foltz, Thomas Good, Donald Griffin, Evelyn Hajdu, Darcy Henriksen, Claudia Holden, Keegan Kasten, Kevin Kasten,Tanya Krause, Betty Krueger, Kristin Logeman, Laura Martinez, Joseph Marx, Nancy Miller, Charles Moehling, Meghan Mueller, Jane Mundro, Bill Neeman, Brittany Nehs, Joyce Neyhart, Helen O’Keefe, Richard O’Keefe, Tom Pugh, Arthur Ritschke, Cathy Roberts, Doug Schilling, Kelly Schauer, Cynthia Schlatter, Ed Schmidt, Sandra Schultz, Armin Schwartz, Bonny Smith, David Smith, Joan Strupp, Penelope Sullivan, Walter Vogt, Donald WesemannMary Witte, Richard Witte, and Wilhelmine Zastrow.
The next community blood drive is set for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28 at St. Mark's Lutheran School.
