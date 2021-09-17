JUNEAU — A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin J. De Vries to 21 1/2 years in prison and 19 years of extended supervision for homicide by vehicle — use of controlled substance (second or subsequent offense).
Dustin Vandergailen was also charged with use of a vehicle with a controlled substance in blood causing great bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury as a second or subsequent offense.
Vandergailen was eastbound in the westbound lane of County Highway E passing another vehicle into oncoming traffic July 30, 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
While investigating the crash, the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction it and found Vandergailen’s vehicle remained in the lane for an extended period at a speed of 77 mph, and made no effort to avoid the oncoming vehicles or break.
The driver of the first vehicle took evasive action limiting the first crash, yet her vehicle was knocked from the roadway injuring her and two passengers.
The crash investigation also revealed that the second vehicle was 38 feet behind the first one and Vandergailen struck that vehicle squarely. The second crash killed the front passenger of that vehicle and caused severe injuries to the driver and multiple injuries to the passengers in the backseat.
One witness said Vandergailen was driving erratically for miles before reaching the crash, and after passing her vehicle, remained in the oncoming lane of traffic for an extended period.
Vandergailen’s blood results showed a small amount of cocaine and that he had been drinking before the crash.
He had two previous convictions for operating while intoxicated.
“The defendant did not just engage in a failed passing maneuver.,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. “He had the sun to his rear, no obstructions in his view and the visibility on this flat, straight stretch of highway is among the best in the county. He had to see the vehicles coming, yet remained in their lane for nearly the lengths of two football fields, possibly more. The defendant’s behavior was reckless and showed utter disregard for human life.”
