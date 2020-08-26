Volunteers from the Watertown community and the congregations of the Shared Community Mission Group met over several days last week at St. Henry Parish hall for their annual SOS “Support Our Students” free school supplies distribution.
According to SOS leaders, volunteers from Boy Scout troop 11 helped unload arriving cars filled with school supplies donated by church members, collected at community drop-off boxes, and purchased with a grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. The supplies were then sorted, inventoried and packed into individual grade-specific bags. Those smaller bags were then collected into a larger bag for each family that had pre-registered for the event.
On Aug. 18, a touch-less drive-thru distribution was held for registered families and on Aug. 19, a drop-in distribution continued for families that were unable to afford to purchase the supplies their children need for school. The program was open for children enrolled in 4K-high school, participating in face to face instruction, virtual education or homeschooling.
A total of 86 families with 208 children received the supplies they need for school and a new backpack. Each family also received a bag of food items donated by the Watertown Food pantry.
“While we were unable to have a community resources table this year, we distributed flyers from the Watertown Family Center, Watertown Public Library and book marks from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation,” Carleen Schloemer of SOS said. “After the last family was served, we sorted and packed up the remaining school supplies.”
Boxes of school supplies were given to Lincoln, Schurz, Douglas, Webster and Lebanon elementary schools. Supplies were also delivered to Riverside Middle School and the Nest at Watertown High School.
Also, 45 pre-packaged grade-level bags were shared with Good Shepherd, St. Henry and St. Bernard schools. These three schools are expecting face to face students as early as next week. These supplies will be given to students as needed.
This year, a total of 51 scientific calculators have been distributed to math teachers at the middle school and high school grade level to give to children unable to afford to purchase them.
The SOS project is sponsored by the Shared Community Mission group, a group of 11 local congregations including Christ United Methodist, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian, St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic, First Congregational-UCC, River City, River Valley Alliance, Good Shepherd Lutheran, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran, and St. Paul’s Episcopal church.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, many churches are not open yet for worship, which reduced the number of school supplies that were donated by church members,” Schloemer said. “We were uncertain we could meet the almost $10,000 worth of school supplies that were distributed to students and schools last year. We are very appreciative of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, which approved our grant request for $3,000. This generous grant made it possible for us to serve the needs of all families that attended the SOS event this year.”
Financial donations were received from several community members and Watertown area residents donated some school supplies to drop boxes that were graciously displayed by Berres Bros. Coffee Roasters, Bradow Jewelers, Breselow’s Family Market, Charles David’s Sons Inc., Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Piggly Wiggly of Watertown and PJ’s Pizza.
“Please know that your generosity is appreciated,” Schloemer said.
