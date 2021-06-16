The Associated Press is reporting Republican William Penterman holds a slight lead in a special election primary for the right to run for an open state Assembly seat, according to preliminary results.
As of early this morning, the State Journal reported Penterman, a U.S. Army Reserve member, holds a 16-vote lead in southeastern Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. He was one of eight Republicans on the ballot Tuesday.
The others candidates included Steve Kauffeld, Spencer Zimmerman, Jenifer Quimby, Nick Krueger, Cathy Ann Houchin, Nathan Pollnow and Jennifer Meinhardt.
The winner will face Democrat Pete Adams and independent Stephen Ratzlaff in a July 13 special general election.
The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus. The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate earlier this year to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November.
