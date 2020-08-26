JEFFERSON — When the Jefferson School Board decided last Wednesday to reaffirm an in-person start to the school year, a large section of the audience applauded.
Less than a week later, during the regular Monday evening board meeting, the school board heard from a different group of people, who expressed concerns about the district’s reopening plan and whether the board had a concrete number of COVID-19 cases at which it would close schools.
Residents chided the board for not sticking with the original plan and for not having a firm demarcation point, when it might pivot to virtual.
Nick Sawyer, the parent of two children at East Elementary School, cited the county plan the board initially signed on to, which recommended going virtual if the county reached a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8 percent, and to keep schools virtual for at least two weeks if that occurred.
In fact, Sawyer said, that was the move the superintendent reluctantly brought to the school board last Wednesday, but the board voted it down 5-2, choosing to open for face-to-face classes.
At the time, the positivity rate, calculated over a 14-day period, had reached 10.2 percent. Now, he said, the county had reached a 14.8 percent positivity rate, but in the meantime, the health department has switched to a new metric, the Harvard Model.
Last month, the Harvard Global Health Institute released an interactive map that shows the risk of contracting the coronavirus based on daily new cases per 100,000 people. When areas are shaded red, a stay-at-home order is recommended.
Still, even under this new metric, the county remains in the danger zone, Sawyer asserted.
“What happens when school starts?” Sawyer asked. “How do we know you’ll make decisions based on research and medical guidance when you haven’t before?”
The initially approved county plan had recommended school closure when it had three positive cases within a week, he noted, saying, “Are you going to follow that plan or not?
Sawyer said he would love to send his children back to in-person classes, especially considering his son has an individualized education plan and relies on the extra educational resources available at the school building.
However, Sawyer said that he works at a nursing home and must take care not to spread the disease to this extremely vulnerable population.
President Donna Bente responded that since the topic was not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, this was not a topic the board could reopen at this point, but will likely address on future agendas.
She noted the county plans — old and new — are recommendations, but the school board actually make the decisions, which must take into account a number of factors, including the wishes of constituents, the desire of some 80 percent of parents to send their children to face-to-face classes, and the need for more data before making such a big decision.
East Elementary School music teacher Amanda Miller, who said that even with the Harvard Model to determine when/if schools should go virtual, the base rate of infections in the county has been rising.
“We are in the orange zone based on the Harvard Model, and we’re moving toward the red zone,” she said.
While the welfare of the students is always first priority, Miller said, she wanted to make a “humble plea” for the board to “consider the humanity of the educators in the classrooms.
“We are the boots on the ground,” Miller said. “And many of us, myself included, don’t feel safe going back right now.”
Bente said that district decision makers are striving for equity, but there is no doubt the decisions are difficult ones.
“I can assure you we will continue to monitor the (situation,)” Bente said.
Nick Isaaksen, physical education teacher at East Elementary School, said that originally he was comfortable with the school reopening plan because it seemed to align to a well-defined metric, which offered guidance as to when to go virtual and when to reopen again.
“I like to see numbers,” he said.
Now, with little over a week before the official start of school, he was hearing the metrics the district was looking at were a “recommendation” and the board could act against them.
“Are we going to have a concrete number by next week?” Isaaksen said. “Is the board going to have to hold an emergency meeting when we have cases? Because that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen fast.”
Knowing that the board is following a written, approved plan would put him and his colleagues at ease, the gym teacher said.
Dena Smith, longtime health teacher at Jefferson High School. noted she is one of the older staffers, and in addition she cares for both of her parents who are in their 80s and have compromising health issues.
“With this COVID thing, I really want to do the right thing, and I know a number of my colleagues won’t be able to do that,” Smith said.
“Not only am I scared for myself, because I am old and I have health issues myself, but now I can’t see my family,” the health teacher said.
“I don’t have the choice to say I want to retire from teaching right now, and it’s not what I want,” Smith said. “I like my job.”
She, too, made the plea for a transparent and well-defined decision-making process with numbers and concrete information teachers and families could rely on.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” she said.
Cassie Taylor, Jefferson High School special education teacher, said she worried about equity regarding virtual learning.
Taylor noted that during the Aug. 19 board meeting, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said the district’s pupil services team has been working to identify groups of high-risk students who would be able to still receive in-person, individualized instruction in the event of a shift to virtual learning.
“We know, as educators, that in order for students to achieve at high levels and meet rigorous standards, they must first be provided with an optimal learning environment, which is consistent, predictable, and safe,” Taylor said.
“In the event that we have positive cases within the school and we need to shift to a virtual format (whether that be by classroom, school, or district) we will do our best to provide that environment for our students, but we need to be given a chance to succeed. We need to be given time to practice and perfect virtual instruction.”
As the public comment period was wrapping up, Sawyer noted that just the process of cleaning and disinfecting during a pandemic in accordance with CDC protocols was going to be burdensome, citing the time it had taken between speakers at this school board meeting to wipe down the microphone.
He noted that there have already been three COVID-19 outbreaks in his workplace this year, and he knows how important it is to follow these guidelines closely to prevent further spread.
Board member Tanya Ball said that the board does appreciate the speakers coming up to share their thoughts and concerns, noting that it is a challenging time for everyone.
“You are not alone,” Ball said. “Others in other fields are also making sacrifices.
“I have not personally been able to hug my parents in six months,” Ball said.
“There is a risk taking place every day,” the board member said. “But this isn’t going away. How long should we shut schools down for?”
