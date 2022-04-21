JUNEAU – Two 18-year-old Watertown men were ordered to serve one year in jail each as part of conditions of probation for their 2020 robbery of a gas station in Beaver Dam.
In late 2021, Thatcher Sehrbrock was found guilty of a felony count of robbery with use of force, while Avery Bence was convicted on a charge of felony robbery with use of force and misdemeanor charge of battery.
Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia this week withheld sentencing and placed Sehrbrock on probation for seven years.
Conditions of probation for Sehrbrock include that he must maintain absolute sobriety, not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages, submit to random drug testing and unerdergo treatment as deemed necessary.
Bence appeared before Sciascia on Wednesday and the judge withheld sentencing, placing him on probation for seven years. Conditions of his probation include that he maintain full-time employment, pursue mental health treatment, and continue alcohol and other drug treatment. He must provide regular random drug tests, not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages and have no presence around anyone who possesses drugs or alcohol.
According to a criminal complaint in the matters, two younger masked men entered the gas station at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020. One of the men, who was later identified as Bence, sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red 72s.
The clerk attempted to detain the men, but they both were able to flee the area on foot. However, the clerk was able to remove the masks on both suspects. Some merchandise in the store was damaged by the suspects, too, the complaint stated.
Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager. According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1, 2020 and found a tip about Bence being the primary suspect.
Investigators spoke to the mother of Bence, who confirmed he was the one in the photos from the gas station. Bence said he was asked by the other people he was with to steal the cigarettes, but refused to identify who he was with that night.
Bence did admit to investigators he sprayed the clerk with pepper spray, the complaint said.
He also told police he wanted to sell the cigarettes to an 18 or 19 year old because in Wisconsin a person needs to be 21 to purchase them.
