Several events, which will include youth singers, bagpipers and guest speakers, are scheduled for Sept. 11 in Watertown to commemorate the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001.
Mayor Emily McFarland said the morning should provide opportunity for both young and old to honor those lost on one of the most historic days in American history.
McFarland said the idea of having a larger scale ceremony, that the city participated in, was a team idea.
“Our city team is thankful that the existing event organizers agreed to work with us to bring a bit bigger ceremony and a coordinated calendar of events this year in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” the mayor said. “The new event for this year is a volunteer effort, cleaning the Rock River. We wanted to provide the community with an opportunity to give back.”
McFarland, like most adults, remembers exactly where she was when she learned of the tragedies that were occurring the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 on the East Coast.
“I was in high school, just leaving newspaper class, and I walked into the hallway and people had different looks on their faces,” she said. “People looked afraid and confused and I knew something terrible was going on.”
When McFarland got to the second floor of her school, she recalled that she heard someone in the hallway say a plane had flown into the World Trade Center.
“I walked into my history class — Mr. (Steve) Jacobson was our teacher — and he was shaken,” McFarland said. “I asked what was going on and he pointed to the TV. He had rolled the TV out into the classroom and we watched coverage for the entire hour. He was explaining to us what was happening, what it meant, and then we saw the second plane hit. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
McFarland said she was fortunate to have that hour with her teacher, “Mr. J.”
“He walked us all through those moments. He was emotional with us and he comforted us,” McFarland said. “In speeches I give, I refer to a teacher who told me and other students that, at the end of your life, if you’ve given more than you’ve taken, then you’ve done it right. That teacher is Mr. J, and those words and the experiences my classmates and I shared with him on that day are big parts of my service to this community.”
McFarland said her entire day at school on Sept. 11, 2001 was as if time stood still.
“We moved from class to class, really just talking about, and watching, what was unfolding. As the day wore on, people started to clamor about the ramifications of the attacks,” she said. “I remember our volleyball game was canceled, I remember going to Kwik Trip, where I worked at the time, to pick up my check in my dress clothes for our volleyball game, and the lines were out to Church Street for gas. They asked me to stay and work and I stayed there for hours running around filling the shelves, checking people out at the register and listening to people’s fears.”
McFarland said the events of Sept. 11 confirmed her belief that her place in life was in service to the country.
“It lit a fire in my soul that still burns today,” she said. “I would not have this job if it wasn’t for 9/11. I am forever indebted to the first responders, military personnel, and civilian volunteers that gave it all that day and the days following. So my service here, my career, is in effort to repay what I’ve been given, both through 9/11 and through every other war and conflict that has been fought on behalf of this country.”
McFarland said it is important for young people — who were not even born in 2001 — to come to events like the ones Sept. 11 in Watertown.
“It is so important to bear witness and to understand those pivotal moments in our nation’s history, so that we can learn from them, find hope in them, and grow from them,” she said. “So many terrible things happened that day and in the days that followed, but there were also profoundly positive things, as well. I have never seen, since 9/11, our country come together quite like we did then.”
The day’s events this Sept. 11 begin with a check-in from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for the “Freedom Ride, Because We Care” at the Silver Eagle bar downtown, with the ride, itself, starting at 9:30 a.m.
At 8:40 a.m., there is a ceremony at Riverside Park followed by a Heroes for Heroes 5 kilometer run/walk at 9:15 a.m.
Also at 9:30 a.m. and running until 10:28 a.m., is a commemoration ceremony at Aero Park on the city’s southeast side near the airport. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs if they wish to sit.
From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a volunteering opportunity in the form of a Rock River cleanup at Riverside Park.
The events of the day will be streamed on YouTube and for more information, follow the City of Watertown on Facebook.
“We are planning for beautiful singers, a few speeches, bagpipes, bells and more,” McFarland said, adding the intention is to have the ceremonies conclude with a silent exit at 10:28 a.m., when the last tower fell.
