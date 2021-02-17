Watertown Common Council members took another step to allow eating, drinking and music outside of downtown’s traditional brick-and-mortar places.
Last fall, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said at a licensing committee meeting she could envision a bustling downtown with outdoor entertainment, but first the city must clear the gray areas associated with its permits and ordinances as it pertains to allowing and regulating bars and restaurants with outdoor areas to sell alcohol and play music, too.
Acting on modifications from the city’s licensing committee, council members decided Monday night to allow businesses that want to serve alcohol outside this summer to go before the committee to extend their area on their property where they want to serve customers.
However, those businesses would need to follow the restrictions set in a previously agreed upon ordinance to do so. Some of the restrictions the businesses would need to follow are a maintained or constructed temporary fence or enclosure at least 4 feet in height, entry to the outside sales area must come from the interior of the licensed premise and the outside sales area can’t be greater than the floor space of the abutting licensed premise.
The ordinance regulates to outdoor seating and the use of private property. It does not establish “parklettes,” which is a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. According to the ordinance, it also prohibits dining in the road or parking spots.
Also, the outside sales area would not be open for the sale, service or consumption of alcoholic beverages before 9 a.m. and would also not remain open for the sale or consumption of the same types of beverages after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. And, no live music may be performed on the exterior of the licensed premises in the outside sales area for a continuous block of four hours or more.
Following another recommendation by the licensing committee to help streamline the process, the council agreed to eliminate the need for a music permit beginning in the 2021-2022 licensing year. It was a nominal fee for alcohol licensed establishments to have music. With the elimination of the permit, a location wishing to play music indoors or outdoors would still need to follow the zoning requirements and the general noise guidelines that are already in place in the city ordinances.
At the most recent licensing committee, Watertown City Clerk Elissa Friedl said she will work on a form, which license holders must sign during the annual licensing process, to acknowledge their understanding of the noise and music codes in the Watertown Municipal Code.
Although the two ordinances came before the council for their first reading Monday the second reading of them is scheduled for the next city council meeting March 2.
