JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate burglaries that happened in homes in the Town of Clyman on County Highway DJ, in the Town of Hustisford on Hillcrest Road, and in the Town of Oak Grove on State Highway 33.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his detectives are working to see if the burglaries are related, but he’s asking for the public’s help in solving these crimes.
Schmidt said that in all three of the burglaries, there was no forced entry to the residences, meaning that the doors were unlocked. He added the theft of small safes or cash being taken in all three burglaries.
He said deputies are looking for a younger, white male with facial hair, who stands approximately 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8. Schmidt said a mid-2000 white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala is the vehicle of interest.
“As always, we want to remind everyone to lock their doors at all times as it is common for daytime burglars to target unlocked homes and vehicles,” Schmidt said. “In addition, it is important to document the license plates and unique details of vehicles that you see in your area that may be suspicious.”
He said trail and security cameras placed in areas that will capture vehicles entering driveways are helpful.
“Take note of individuals who come to your home unsolicited as they may be simply checking to see if anyone is home,” Schmidt said.
He asked residents to leave their lights on during the day to make it appear as if someone is home.
Schmidt asked residents to find ways to quickly secure packages that may be dropped off by delivery drivers to avoid them being stolen from your porch.
“Finally, keep in mind that when you unwrap your gifts this holiday season, if you leave the boxes out for pick up, you are advertising to a potential thief what you may have in your home,” he said. “Again, I encourage you all to lock your homes and vehicles as that is the quickest and easiest way to protect your property against burglars and thieves.”
Schmidt encouraged the public to call Dodge County Detective Michael Willmann via email at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us or by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number of 920-386-3726. He asked residents to remain vigilant and watch for any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, especially people matching this description.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.