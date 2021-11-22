The good news, city residents, is your garbage fees are not going up, but the bad news is your tax rates are — no matter if you live in the Jefferson or Dodge County portions of Watertown.
The city portion of the tax rate based on the levy that is currently proposed in the city’s budget is $11.47 for Dodge County, which is up 34 cents or 3.1% from last year; and $11.28, which is an increase of 30 cents or 2.8% for Jefferson County residents, respectively.
Watertown’s tax 2022 tax levy is at $14,750,000, which is an increase of 2.97% or $424,996 up from the 2021 levy.
In the proposed budget, the city would have total expenditures of $18,371,317, which is up $582,500 from the total expenditures last year, which were $17,788,817.
The city’s capital budget sits at $3,002,965, but $2,760,000 is derived from borrowed funds. Also, the 2022 budget calls for a $204,872 fund balance.
Watertown Emily McFarland said the goal of the fund balance percentage is 25% of the budgeted general fund expenditures with the planned use for 2022 at 31.3%. She said there is $5,746,211 in the city’s cash reserves.
“I’m proud of what we’re accomplishing in this budget. This is our second year of mission and goal-budgeting, and it is working. It allows us to make decisions based on our mission and the goals in a responsible way,” McFarland said.
She said the members of the finance committee and the city’s common council members were “incredibly engaged, asked insightful questions, were creative in their thinking and respectful of the intellect we have in our city team.”
McFarland said she’s done nine city budgets now, and this is the first budget where the city has had eight out of nine alderpersons at nearly every single budget meeting.
A big chunk of capital spending is for roads.
“I am appreciative of the extra effort that was put in it, and I think that resulted in a balanced, responsible, yet forward-thinking city budget,” she said.
The 2022 budget calls for $1.19 million for reconstruction and resurfacing of streets with $150,000 budgeted for seal coating. It also calls for $126,000 for a sidewalk construction on East Main Street.
“Despite what many think, this is, and has been for years, the single largest expense the city undertakes,” McFarland said. “This investment allows for us to maintain our PASER rating of ‘good to very good.’”
The PASER (Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating) scale is a 1-10 rating system for road pavement condition developed by UW-Madison Transportation Information Center. PASER uses visual inspection to evaluation pavement surface conditions. Whereas a low number could mean reconstruction, a high number means no maintenance is required.
The 2022 budget also includes $110,000 for two marked squads with equipment; $35,000 for an EMS monitor; $65,000 for a fire command vehicle; $20,000 for decking at the aquatic center; $38,000 for a one-ton utility truck; $20,000 for the park building’s renovation, and $27,000 for an ambulance power load system, which helps lift a cot into the ambulance.
She said $500,000, which was earmarked for the future fire station’s property, was removed from this budget.
“We removed the fire station land purchase — not because we don’t plan to buy land — because we do,” McFarland said. “But without knowing the price at this time we didn’t want to budget/borrow for it. We will be able to do a borrowing for it once that purchase price is known.”
There is $720,000 in the budget for the razing and replacing of the bathrooms at Riverside Park, which is in line with a city poll that showed 90% of the respondents were in favor of the project.
“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: we’re not immune to inflation,” McFarland said. “We need to purchase things like gasoline, tires and steel plow blades, just like a private business does, so when prices go up in the market, we have to pay those prices.”
She said those purchases add up and puts the city in a difficult position because city staff is “incredibly limited” in their efforts to generate revenue to offset those increasing costs.
“A business may invest in automation to save money over time. They may buy in bulk to receive better pricing. They may be publicly traded or sell an asset,” she said. “Their opportunities are endless.”
For Wisconsin cities, it is the exact opposite.
“Our capacity to invest for long-term gains is very limited,” McFarland said. “Our ability to sell an asset or use our ’savings account’ is limited, and we have just two primary revenue sources, taxes and state shared aid/revenues, but they have remained largely stagnant. In fact, they’ve decreased over time, and we are restricted by state law in creating other major sources of revenue, so the only option for revenue generation to address rising costs is taxes. The long and short, is that it is not a position me or any other elected official wants to be in, but that state law has put us in.”
McFarland has been an advocate for adjustments to the state aid formulas and revenue options and continues to support changes to those formulas.
“The people losing out under this old methodology are taxpayers,” she said.
Watertown Common Council members are expected to pass the 2022 budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
At a public hearing Tuesday, resident Ken Berg spoke on the appearance of Main Street, which he said gives an appearance of neglect.
He said three years ago when he was on the Watertown Common Council it was agreed to put $100,000 into the roads, but it never happened.
“I’m not sure where the money went. It was there and it would’ve been more cost effective to repair Main Street then,” Berg said. “We need to do some crack filling or sealcoating to Main Street. It’s the busiest street in the city and deserves some repair.”
