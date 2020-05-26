JUNEAU — The COVID-19 health crisis continues to evolve. As more businesses open up, and testing becomes more readily available, there will be an increase in active cases.
In response to the lifting of the Safer at Home restrictions, Dodge County Public Health has prepared guidance to help communities reopen, called “Dodge County Safe Restart.” This phased approach encourages all Dodge County residents and business owners to take responsibility, work together and support best practices in order to keep their employees and the community safe.
The “Dodge County Safe Restart Guidelines and Recommendations for Action” is posted on the Dodge County website: Dodge County Safe Restart.
Every Friday afternoon, public health will update its Benchmark Criteria Status Report Card on the Dodge County website. This will inform the public of the metrics and thresholds in five key areas: positive cases, testing, care, personal protective equipment and contact tracing.
“We need the public’s help to prevent further spread of this virus. Just because the Stay at Home order is lifted, does not mean that the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a concern ” said Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, “We trust people will act reasonably and safely, to follow our guidance and continue safe practices when in public.”
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
For more information, the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 920-386-4304.
