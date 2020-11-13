JUNEAU — During a five-hour meeting Tuesday, the Dodge County Board approved its 2021 budget, but not before haggling over nearly a dozen amendments.
The board also slashed funding for the ThriveED economic development program, but it was not the only controversy.
Although her amendment failed 23-8, supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown asked if the debt service for the roads could be removed from the budget.
A county highway department survey in September found about 70% of the 672 respondents were in favor of borrowing money to get the work done. More than 40% are in support of the county spending $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles. The survey results were reviewed by the highway committee with project recommendations presented to the Dodge County Finance Committee, where a preliminary figure of $9 million was agreed upon, but needed approval from the full board.
Houchin said the $9 million could be found by taking $3 million from the county’s sales tax funds with another $3 million from the highway budget with the remaining $3 million coming from the gas tax shared revenue to resurface the roads.
“One of my main problems is the debt tax. Once you start (using) that it’s a slippery slope, and it will continue,” Houchin said. “And we’ll find something else for this kind of debt service. I can’t justify taxing our constituents, especially the ones who don’t have their jobs right now because of COVID-19. I think the timing is wrong. I think the amount of money is wrong. Do we need roads? Yes.”
She said she drove some of the county roads that demand repair, but stressed that the $9 million won’t repair all of the roads.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun agreed with those comments.
“There is another way to do this without putting it on the backs of the taxpayers,” Guckenberger said. “I was on the finance committee a year ago and the administration comes forward with a plan to put a debt service levy onto the taxpayers. It’s just another pocket to reach into and get more money from our taxpayers. I’m here to represent them. Yes, we want good roads. The state gives us $3 million a year to take care of the roads, but we’re not sure where all that is going. I’m not sure the priority has to be borrowing more money.”
Guckenberger said since the pandemic began he has talked with people in his town who are out of work or have limited hours.
“At what point is enough — enough,” he said. “Is this the right time? I say, not.”
Board First Vice Chairman David Frohling of Watertown disagreed.
“A lot of thought and effort and time went into the thought of the borrowing,” Frohling said. “Borrowing at today’s interest rate is less than the cost of inflation so this actually saves the taxpayers money over the long term. I think that is what we need to focus on rather than pay more later.”
In the end, the $9 million for the road projects remained in the budget.
There were other contentious moments during the budget hearing Tuesday.
Board member Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun raised an amendment to remove all of the funding associated with the McGrath study and return $274,788 to the county’s general fund.
Although the amendment failed, 23-7, she was not suggesting the county not go forward with the study. She said the funds could be added to the budget in the future
However, Sheahan-Malloy didn’t realize she needed to have her amendment clarified before bringing it to the full board, which rattled Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke.
“You need to have this stuff clarified. That’s why we’re having such a discussion today,” Kottke said three full hours into the five-hour meeting. “I’m a little teed because all this stuff should’ve been brought up a week ago so the finance department could’ve got these things figured out. And now we throw it all out on the table and everybody is sitting here, you know? And we had a big meeting one night and nobody said, ‘boo’ about the budget. It’s kind of sorry. It’s a sorrowful sight.”
Kottke said that’s the reason why Dodge County has a finance director.
“We should be doing these things before hand so he (David Ehlinger) can figure them out, and that’s why we had that other meeting. I think that was a night wasted again because we didn’t accomplish nothing,” Kottke said. “Everybody just kind of sucked it in and didn’t bring about anything to change, and now we’re getting all of these amendments. I’m sorry for spouting off a little. I know I am, but it’s kind of disgusting to sit here and I’m going to go to another meeting next week with other county board chairs and you know what they’re going to tell me, ‘We passed our budget in a half hour or less.’ There’s something wrong here in Dodge County.”
McGrath Human Resources Group was hired by Dodge County in December 2019 to conduct a comprehensive analysis for all county jobs, specifically, the county’s compensation and benefits, but didn’t look at how the county compares to the private sector.
Sheahan-Malloy indicated that she conducted a survey to gauge county residents about their employment benefits. She said over the past weekend she distributed her own survey to two people in manufacturing, one in the medical field, two in construction, one who is self employed, two in agriculture and one in retail. Sheahan-Malloy said those individuals handed surveys to others in their respective fields. There were 83 respondents to it, she said.
In her survey, a few of the questions Sheahan-Malloy asked respondents if they received additional time off because of COVID-19, how many personal days are offered by an individual’s employer, and were there any work schedule modifications because of the pandemic. She asked respondents if they received additional paid time off because of COVID-19.
“What I am finding is that we are not taking into account any of the current economic factors not even locally or just in this county, but nationally,” she said. “All of our economic indicators are saying, ‘our economy is going to get worse next year — not better,’” she said, “This was putting the cart before the horse. There was never an external audit committee, which is Dodge County’s common practice. We have strategic planning coming up really soon and this topic of our wages will be a part of that so why would we take that off the table before we even get started? As a board, you haven’t even determined whether or not we’re going to continue the merit or cost-of-living increases or if we’re going to PTO (paid-time-off).”
Guckenberger agreed with Sheahan-Malloy.
He said the move made by Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke, who put the McGrath study in the 2021 budget effective July 1, was for “enrichment enrollment.”
Guckenberger said, “Remove it from the 2021 budget, throw this thing at an external audit committee and have them bring recommendations forward and then decide what we’ll do.”
Mielke wasn’t impressed with Sheahan-Malloy’s amendment and took offense to it on part of the employees.
“With the budget adoption, there is a message that is going to be sent to county employees,” he said. “Our employees are our most valuable asset. They are the ones here each and every day providing the services to your constituents and to your neighbors and to your relatives. They have been the ones who have been here during COVID-19. Clearview is on the front lines. Public health is on the front lines. Human services is on the front lines providing services higher in demand because of this. And now the message you’re going to send to the employees is that there is no mechanism for compensation. At the end of the day, there’s an opportunity here that a message will be sent to the employees by action of this county board. It will be a positive message or a negative message.”
In another amendment, Guckenberger tried to no avail to remove all funding from ThriveED, which is a public-private partnership launched in 2018 to help ramp up economic development efforts in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The motion failed on a 15-15 vote with three supervisors absent.
But Guckenberger didn’t give up. He introduced a second motion to cut a $20,000 increase from ThriveED, which passed successfully, 21-9.
Guckenberger said he wanted to cut ties with the organization, because of its lack of respect for the Ag industry.
