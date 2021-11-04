The November Rotary Students at Watertown High School have been announced. They are seniors Meghan Hurtgen, Nathan Kehl and Christian Rhodes.
Hurtgen is the daughter of Charlie and Melissa Hurtgen.
During high school she was active in gymnastics as a state qualifier, letter winner and most valuable player. She also was a letter winner in cross country and participated in athletic leadership team, student council, math team, and was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, freshmen monitoring, and Interact. She is a Sunday school teacher at her church.
During the summer, she is a lifeguard at River Bend Resort. She enjoys hiking, traveling, and spending time with friends.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in accounting and possibly minor in Spanish.
Kehl is the son of Dean and Marty Kehl.
During high school he was active in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the Association of Business Students, Health Occupation of Students of America, Interact, Spanish Honor Society and was a member of the Athletic Leadership Team.
Kehl enjoys skiing, traveling, camping, and watching sports.
After high school he plans to attend a four-year university to obtain a degree in health science.
Rhodes is the son of J.R. and Lorraine Rhodes.
During high school he participated in football and served as captain, and was most improved in track and field. He was also a member of Acadec, Interact and Spanish Honors Society.
He enjoys skiing, weight lifting and plays the piano.
