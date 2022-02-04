JEFFERSON — If he can comply with a judge’s order, a convicted Watertown drug dealer will spend five years on probation and six months in the Jefferson County Jail, with Huber privileges and numerous conditions, following recent sentencing in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
If Erik Chivers, 21, of Watertown cannot adhere to the directives of Judge Robert Dehring, he will serve 18 months initial confinement in state prison and 18 months on extended supervision after this prison sentence was imposed and stayed.
Chivers was found guilty Jan. 25 on one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver near a school, maintaining a drug-trafficking place on Watertown’s north side and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Chivers crimes were all committed in Watertown in 2020.
Read into the court record and dismissed were one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school, possession of paraphernalia, retail theft and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and felony bail jumping.
As conditions of his sentence, Dehring ordered Chivers to report for service of his jail term with absolute sobriety and without non-prescribed controlled substances in system.
Chivers is also to undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and follow through with recommended treatment. He is to undergo any other assessment, treatment, or counseling as required by the state and he will be subject to random drug and/or alcohol screening.
He is to obtain and maintain employment and/or an education program, have no possession of controlled substances without a valid prescription, take any and all prescription medications only as prescribed by a treating physician and have no contact with co-actors in his crimes.
Related to his dismissed charge of retail theft, Chivers may have no presence at any Walmart store in Wisconsin.
Dehring ruled that expungement of Chivers’ offenses would harm the community, so his request for expungement was not granted.
