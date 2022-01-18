A pedestrian was killed by an alleged drunken driver this past weekend, Watertown police reported.

Watertown Police Capt. Ben Olsen said Monday city police and fire personnel were called at 1:17 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of South First Street for a report of a car-versus-pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center, where he was confirmed dead.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, Olsen said.

The man is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Jail.

Olsen said officers are continuing to investigate the incident. He said additional details, including the names of both men, will be released in the near future.

