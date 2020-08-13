Watertown High School will hold graduation in three separate ceremonies — 5:30, 6:45, and 8 p.m. Friday in the football stadium.
Students are allowed to bring eight guests to their graduation. The Watertown Unified School Board along with its administration, and the Watertown Health Department said it would be easier to maintain social distancing for students, families and their guests if there were three separate graduation ceremonies.
According to the school district’s website, the rain date is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
There are 326 students graduating from Watertown High School, but 239 of them are participating in the three ceremonies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.