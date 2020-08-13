Watertown High School will hold graduation in three separate ceremonies — 5:30, 6:45, and 8 p.m. Friday in the football stadium.

Students are allowed to bring eight guests to their graduation. The Watertown Unified School Board along with its administration, and the Watertown Health Department said it would be easier to maintain social distancing for students, families and their guests if there were three separate graduation ceremonies.

According to the school district’s website, the rain date is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

There are 326 students graduating from Watertown High School, but 239 of them are participating in the three ceremonies.

