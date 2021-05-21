WASHINGTON – “While many questions remain surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposal for a commission was partisan right out of the gate and ultimately falls short of a comprehensive study,” said Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau ahead of a scheduled vote on a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
“Speaker Pelosi originally defined the makeup of the commission to hold more Democrat seats than Republican, and she needlessly dragged out negotiations for months after the attack only to make modest compromises. These compromises would lead to the creation of a commission that is too narrow in scope, redundant, and lacking needed guardrails to ensure a final report is delivered in a timely manner.
“The commission also would duplicate the efforts of several ongoing investigations from the Department of Justice, FBI, two Senate committees, and the Architect of the Capitol, all of which began long ago while Speaker Pelosi was still haggling for her hyper-partisan commission. For these reasons, I am unable to support H.R. 3233 as it is currently written.”
