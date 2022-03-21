JEFFERSON — Several races have taken shape in the southern portion of Jefferson County for the county’s board of supervisors in the April 5 election.
There are openings in Districts 16, 22, 29 and 30. District 16, which encompasses Wards 1, 2 and 3 in the Town of Oakland and Ward 1 in the Village of Cambridge, has no candidate and this may require the county board chairman to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
Candidates in District 22, which is comprised of Ward 1 in the Town of Palmyra and Wards 1 and 2 in the Village of Palmyra, are incumbent Blane Poulson and challenger Leslie Ott. District 29, which includes Wards 5 and 6 in the City of Atkinson has incumbent Mary Roberts facing challenge from Wyatt Cooper, while incumbent Walt Christensen is facing opposition from newcomer Jeff Agnew in District 30. District 30 comprises Wards 4, 5 and 6 in the Town of Koshkonong.
Below are the candidates’ responses to an Adams Publishing Company questionnaire that was sent out. Also included are their statements of candidacy.
APG did not receive responses from Poulson and Christensen.
District 22
Leslie Ott, N1942 County Road E, Palmyra, has lived in the area for the past 29 years and is single. She has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. This is her first run for elected office. Ott retired in 2020 after 19 years with Fort Atkinson School District as a fourth grade teacher and math interventionist. She is a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, is founding member and past board member of Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association and is chief election inspector for the Town of Palmyra.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I love Jefferson County for its parks and its people. I am a retired educator, currently managing a small hobby farm with horses and heritage-breed poultry. My skills in problem solving and collaboration, deep knowledge of the community, and reputation for fairness and hard work will contribute to my effectiveness on the board. We must be smart about economic development and continue to provide compassionate services. Priorities include monitoring the Jefferson County Land Use Plan; protecting health programs such as foster care, nutrition for seniors and others; improving highways and parks; and assuring fiscal health across capital and operating budgets in the post-pandemic era.”
District 29
Mary Roberts, 1513 Stacy Lane, Fort Atkinson, has lived for more than 53 years in Fort Atkinson and is married to Bill Roberts. She received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1984 and also earned her masters of science degree there in 1994. She has been a Jefferson County Board Supervisor in District 29 for the past five years. She is a retired teacher. Roberts is a volunteer at Fort Healthcare and at Catholic Charities’ Second Harvest Mobile Pantry. She is a member of St. Joseph Church and Council of Catholic Women.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“My goal as a supervisor is to protect the welfare, safety, health and economic development of Jefferson County at a reasonable cost, offering good services to its residents. With every resolution that comes before the board, I must consider how it will affect all of our residents.”
Wyatt Cooper, 1111 Grove St., Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for the past two years. He is married to Megan Cooper and has a bachelor of arts degree from Carthage College, majoring in political science and criminal justice. He has a masters of business administration degree from Grand Canyon University. He has no previous political experience. Cooper is employed at Fort Real Estate Co. as a sales associate. He is also a Wisconsin State Assembly legislative assistant and is a member of the Freemasons Jefferson County Lodge No. 9.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for the Jefferson County board because I want our county to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. When my wife and I start our own family a few years from now, we want to ensure Jefferson County is a place that promotes jobs, maintains safe communities and watches over your hard-earned tax dollars responsibly. I’m running for my family, friends and neighbors. I love our community, and, if elected, I will bring a strong desire to serve my constituents effectively to the board and help make Jefferson County a better place.”
District 30
Jeff Agnew, N862 Long Drive, Fort Atkinson, has lived in Fort Atkinson for 30 years and the Town of Koshkonong for the past five months. He is married to Jean Agnew. He has a bachelor of science degree in agriculture education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a masters degree in agriculture industries from the same institution. He has no previous political experience. He is employed at Wayne Hayes Real Estate as a Realtor. He is a retired agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor with the Fort Atkinson School District. He is a lifetime member of the FFA Alumni, lifetime member of the Blackhawk Booster Club, treasurer Fort Atkinson Beautification Council, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association director.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I have been a Jefferson County resident for over 30 years. Jefferson County is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. We have to keep a balance to our way of life by being fiscally responsible, preserving agriculture, supporting local businesses, maintaining infrastructure, having access to affordable housing, preserving our natural resources and investing in our future. I believe that my experiences working with others and serving our community will be an asset serving on the county board. I would appreciate your vote for me as Jefferson County District 30 Supervisor.”
