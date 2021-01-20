More candidates to the April 6 ballot are being reported by municipalities following caucuses.
Town of Lebanon
Two people were nominated to seek the seat of town chairman on the Town of Lebanon board at its Jan. 14 caucus.
The candidates nominated to the ballot were Greg Fredrick, who is currently holding the town supervisor No. 1 position, and Scott Bilgrien.
The two are squaring off for the town chairman seat. Incumbent Lohny Fredrick announced he was not seeking the position after serving for 20 years.
Newcomer Pam Conway is running for the town supervisor No. 1 position. Incumbent Brenda Buske is running for the town supervisor No. 2 seat. Conway and Buske are unopposed.
Also, Deborah Behl will seek the town clerk seat; and Jon Schoenike is running for town treasurer. Both Behl and Schoenike are incumbents and unopposed.
All terms are for two years.
The town chairman earns an annual salary of $5,500, and town supervisors earn $3,000 each. The town clerk currently earns $17,000, but it will increase to $19,000 following the April election. The town treasurer makes $7,500 annually.
In addition to the annual salaries, all positions receive a $40 meeting per diem. However, the clerk and treasurer only receive per diems for meetings outside of the township.
Town of ClymanIn the Town of Clyman, there are three positions up for election on the April 6 ballot.
Nominated to the ballot at the Jan. 9 caucus were town board president Mark D. Othmer, and supervisors Steven A. Caine, an incumbent, and Robert Driebel, a newcomer. All are running unopposed.
