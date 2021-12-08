Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Monday at 9:42 a.m. to the 1200 block of Doris Street for a female.

— Monday at 10:01 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:11 p.m. to the 1000 Block of Perry Street for a female.

— Monday at 6:37 p.m. to the 200 block of William Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

