The Sheriff speaks - Motorists need to pay attention behind the wheel

With summer starting, there is often a lot of construction that you may come across throughout your commutes. It is important to remember to be cautious while you are going through these construction zones. There are many different variables in these construction zones that can cause accidents such as narrow lanes, uneven pavement, construction workers and equipment. There are a few things that you can do to help keep yourself and others safe throughout these construction zones:
— Plan ahead and give yourself the extra time. When you head out the door to go to work, you never know what changes have been made in these construction zones. Planning ahead and giving yourself extra time will prevent being rushed due to changes and possibly causing a collision.
— Eliminate distractions. Stay off the cell phone or whatever distractions you may have and focus on the road.
— Make sure to give other drivers room. With the reduced speed limits during construction, it is important to remember not to follow the person in front of you too closely. There are times the person in front of you may have to brake suddenly.
Lastly, just because motorists may not see construction workers walking around does not mean they are not out and about. Keep the speed low and be watchful throughout these construction zones.
Listed below is the state statute for inattentive driving. 346.89 (4m) is for construction zones, which is highlighted below:
No person may drive, as defined in s. 343.305 (1)(b), any motor vehicle while using a cellular or other wireless telephone, including using the telephone for a purpose other than communication, where persons engaged in work in a highway maintenance or construction area or in a utility work area are at risk from traffic, except to report an emergency. This subsection does not apply to the use of a voice-operated or hands-free device if the driver of the motor vehicle does not use his or her hands to operate the device, except to activate or deactivate a feature or function of the device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.