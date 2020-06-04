Following a closed session Tuesday, the Watertown Common Council approved a resolution to purchase 172 acres of land for $1.9 million from Bethesda Lutheran of Watertown near the city’s wastewater utility for possible future expansion of the plant.
According to the resolution, the wastewater utility determined that the acquisition of this real estate would serve to help with future wastewater treatment discharge permit limits and potential future wastewater utility operation needs that have yet to be determined.
The city said the real estate land purchase was negotiated by Mayor Emily McFarland and the owner in good faith and both parties agreed upon the purchase price of $1,900,000.
“Sufficient funds have been unrestricted, discussed and approved to be used for this real estate land purchase from (a wastewater utility) account,” the resolution stated.
