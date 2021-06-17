JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek Board voted to approve an Independence Day fireworks display July 2 at Centennial Park, 620 Midge St. at dusk.
This is the first time the village is hosting an Independence Day fireworks display in recent memory.
“We really wanted to do something to celebrate our village and create an opportunity for our community to come together after such a devastating year with the pandemic,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher.
“So many of our residents and businesses were affected and this is a chance for our community to come together, in a safe way, to kick off the holiday weekend,” Swisher added.
The village-sponsored fireworks program will begin at dusk on Friday, July 2, weather permitting, by Spielbauer Fireworks Co. Inc., and should last approximately 15 minutes.
Spielbauer has produced firework displays in the past at Centennial Park for other events, but this is the first time for the village for Independence Day.
“Spielbauer has been a great vendor to work with,” said Village Administrator Brad Calder.
“They have been nothing but professional and accommodating-even when we contacted them with relatively short notice. Our team is looking forward to working with them to put on a great show,” Calder added.
To build excitement with residents, the village will be hosting an online photo contest on their tourism Facebook page later this month where the community will have a chance to vote on their favorite holiday-themed photos as submitted by residents.
Winners will receive a special holiday gift package.
If one plans on attending the Johnson Creek Fireworks display, the village asks that one plan accordingly, allow plenty of time for traffic and parking, and bring chairs and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
While there is limited parking available at Centennial Park, there is street parking within the village.
Maps, helpful tips, and links to local ordinances will be on the village’s website (www.johnsoncreek-wi.us) and their tourism website (www.visitjohnsoncreek.org) as the event approaches.
And for safety, Village of Johnson Creek Police Chief Gary Bleecker said all should celebrate responsibly. “Independence Day is a time for celebration, and this year is no exception.
However, for the safety of everyone, we are asking residents and visitors to please be respectful of our local ordinances and to leave the fireworks to the professionals for the holiday.
While we want everyone to have a great time at the event, we also want it to be safe for everyone and will be out and about that weekend to help ensure safety.”
