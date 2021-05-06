Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed Friday and Saturday as Poppy Days in Watertown.
In the proclamation, McFarland is asking citizens to wear the memorial flower in remembrance of the sacrifices of so many in the defense of freedom.
The proclamation states America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers. Millions have answered the call to arms and thousands have died on the field of battle. A nation that cherishes peace must honor those who have sacrificed to provide and preserve it.
The red poppy has been designated as the symbol of war times supreme sacrifice. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 has pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower. These paper flowers will be available this weekend throughout the city.
