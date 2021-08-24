JEFFERSON — Jefferson County officials are continuing to make steady progress toward renovating the courthouse, as well as other county facilities.

The county recently approved an initial resolution that authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $36 million for the projects.

On June 8, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution recognizing the need to renovate the courthouse, sheriff’s office, jail and highway facilities, as well as infrastructure related to its health and human services operations.

The resolution also stated that funding for this project would require the issuance of debt by the county requiring additional action by the county board at a future date, that being the most recent meeting of the board Aug. 10.

“This resolution carries out the next step toward funding these renovation projects by authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $36 million,” the resolution approved by the board in recent days stated. “Following adoption of this initial resolution, future county board action will need to be taken specifically authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds or promissory notes in increments.”

On Aug. 5, the Jefferson County Finance Committee considered this resolution and recommended forwarding it to the county board to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $36 million.

The project that will be undertaken to allow for renovation of county facilities consisting of the construction of additions and improvements to the courthouse, sheriff’s office and jail facilities, and other public facilities related to county operations, along with acquisition of furnishings and equipment.

The Jefferson County Courthouse was built in various phases starting in 1961, with substantial additions in 1966 and 1991.

